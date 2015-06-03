Designers create amazing rainbow World Cup shirts to celebrate Pride

By Max Winters For Mailonline

Published: 14:44 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 20:04 EDT, 5 July 2018

To celebrate Pride events across the world in June and July, a number of unique World Cup shirts have been designed to raise money for various LGBTQ charities.

A number of collaborators from Brazil, Spain, Russia, Holland, the United Kingdom and the United States have teamed up to create the special jerseys.

They bring together the kits from a number of countries competing in the tournament in Russia in colourful fashion.

Television presenter Layla Anna-Lee models one of the shirts as she pledges her support

They bring together the kits from a number of countries competing in the tournament in Russia

A model wears one of the patchwork shirts, with Spain on the top and Australia underneath





The incredible designs include the shirts of Australia, Brazil, Iceland, Japan, Senegal, Spain, South Korea and Tunisia formed to give them a rainbow effect.

The jerseys also include an arm patch that reads: 'We Belong to the Same Team.'

Footballing legend Pele is among the high-profile faces supporting the cause.

The Brazilian icon tweeted: 'The World Cup brings all kinds of people together. It's a good moment to remember that whatever you look like and whoever you love, we are all part of the #SameTeam.'

To celebrate Pride across the world, a number of unique World Cup shirts have been designed

The incredible designs include the shirts of Australia, Brazil, Iceland and Spain among others

A number of collaborators from various countries have teamed up to create the special jerseys

Footballing legend Pele is among the high-profile personalities supporting the cause

Shirts will be signed and auctioned on the day of the World Cup final (July 15), with proceeds going to a host of LGBTQ charities.

Founders at creative agency Activista - Paco Conde and Beto Fernandez - are the brains behind the initiative.

The team of creators also includes Brazilian photographer, director and actor Marcos Mello; Dutch football identities designer Floor Wesseling, executive producer Helen Trickey and Spain-based Carlitos y Patricia.

Spread the word about the Same Team Jersey on social media #SameTeamJersey

There are six designs in each of the impressive shirts, as the countries come together for Pride