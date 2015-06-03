CHARLES SALE: England World Cup squad braced for homecoming party

By Charles Sale for the Daily Mail

The national euphoria around the England team is such that there could be crowds to greet their homecoming to match the return of Bobby Robson’s side in 1990.

There were 300,000 at Luton Airport and on the open-bus top route through the town after England reached the semi-final at Italia 90.

A proportion of the current massive positivity will disappear if England go out at the quarter-final stage to Sweden on Saturday as manager Gareth Southgate referenced on Thursday.

But some of the feel-good factor around Southgate’s young side will survive going out at the last-eight stage and would be off the scale were England to reach the last four or beyond.

The FA say they have yet to even discuss a 1990-style homecoming. Rather than at Luton 28 years ago, the England squad charter flight is due to land back at Birmingham airport, from where they set off for Russia.

And what could be strategically better for the FA than to celebrate their World Cup showing with the second city, especially with another Midlands city Leicester staging an England friendly against Switzerland in September.

However, what is pretty certain if the parade takes place, is that no one — not even team joker Jamie Vardy — will be wearing a set of fake boobs like Paul Gascoigne did on the bus in Luton.

The feel-good factor around Gareth Southgate's side will be off the scale if they go any further

Despite England progressing to the last eight of the World Cup, foreign secretary Boris Johnson has not lifted his ban on Government ministers going to Russia to support the national team.

But, were 4-1 third favourites England to reach the final, then PM Theresa May is still expected to attend.

There is some upset among the blazers on the FA Council, many of whom have put in two decades of service to football, that they have not received any freebie invites from the FA for the World Cup.

Yet Kate Tinsley, chief executive of builders merchants Buildbase, was in Moscow for the Colombia match at FA expense having attended less than a handful of board meetings since her appointment as an FA non-executive director.

Gareth Southgate, the new national treasure, has been modesty personified over the performances of his team in Russia. Rather less so England forwards coach Allan Russell, a journeyman Scottish footballer who describes himself on his website as the ‘world’s No 1 striker specific coach’.

Safety fears misplaced

One small snapshot of why the widespread fear in the UK about a World Cup in Russia was so misplaced. A media colleague left his mobile phone in the most unofficial of unofficial taxis in St Petersburg.

The driver neither spoke a word of English nor was there any means of tracking him down. Yet 15 minutes later he returned to the drop-off point to return the phone to the grateful journalist. Would that happen in London?

Also two countries in Colombia and Mexico, whose fans have travelled en masse to Russia, are not so easily put off by stories of shootings and stabbings. And in any case Russia’s preparations for staging the World Cup included banning firearms in all cities staging matches for the duration of the tournament.

Kieran Trippier’s World Cup heroics don’t say much for Rochdale manager Keith Hill’s judgment.

When Barnsley boss in 2011, he decided that Trippier, only behind Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne in tournament chances created, wasn’t good enough for the then Championship side, having gone there on loan from Manchester City.

A surreal moment of the World Cup was BAC sport boss David Pearson, the beleaguered travel agent for the English media pack, inviting himself to attend Gareth Southgate’s newspaper briefing on Thursday when flights to Samara for the quarter-final against Sweden were still not confirmed.

Maybe Pearson thought that, given Southgate’s reputation for being helpful, he would sort out his travel mess.