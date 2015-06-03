CHARLES SALE: England World Cup squad braced for homecoming party

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Native American dog breeds were almost completely wiped out by the arrival of Europeans

Meghan joins Prince Harry at a Commonwealth youth reception in London (and her bun is back)

Man from THAT viral airplane matchmaker story shares his thoughts on his mile high romance

Stunning photo collection shows Pittsburgh life for African Americans shot by Teenie Harris

Ex-Fox News boss Bill Shine formally joins Trump's White House

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Football

CHARLES SALE: England World Cup squad braced for homecoming party

England World Cup squad braced for homecoming party to match return of Bobby Robson's heroes from Italia '90

  • There could be crowds to greet England's homecoming from the World Cup 
  • In 1990, 300,000 people turned out in Luton to celebrate Three Lions' success
  • Foreign secretary Boris Johnson hasn't lifted his ban on ministers going to Russia
  • Blazers on the FA Council are upset at the lack of freebie invites to the World Cup

By Charles Sale for the Daily Mail

The national euphoria around the England team is such that there could be crowds to greet their homecoming to match the return of Bobby Robson’s side in 1990.

There were 300,000 at Luton Airport and on the open-bus top route through the town after England reached the semi-final at Italia 90.

A proportion of the current massive positivity will disappear if England go out at the quarter-final stage to Sweden on Saturday as manager Gareth Southgate referenced on Thursday.

But some of the feel-good factor around Southgate’s young side will survive going out at the last-eight stage and would be off the scale were England to reach the last four or beyond.

The FA say they have yet to even discuss a 1990-style homecoming. Rather than at Luton 28 years ago, the England squad charter flight is due to land back at Birmingham airport, from where they set off for Russia.

And what could be strategically better for the FA than to celebrate their World Cup showing with the second city, especially with another Midlands city Leicester staging an England friendly against Switzerland in September.

However, what is pretty certain if the parade takes place, is that no one — not even team joker Jamie Vardy — will be wearing a set of fake boobs like Paul Gascoigne did on the bus in Luton.

Despite England progressing to the last eight of the World Cup, foreign secretary Boris Johnson has not lifted his ban on Government ministers going to Russia to support the national team.

But, were 4-1 third favourites England to reach the final, then PM Theresa May is still expected to attend.

There is some upset among the blazers on the FA Council, many of whom have put in two decades of service to football, that they have not received any freebie invites from the FA for the World Cup.

Yet Kate Tinsley, chief executive of builders merchants Buildbase, was in Moscow for the Colombia match at FA expense having attended less than a handful of board meetings since her appointment as an FA non-executive director. 

Gareth Southgate, the new national treasure, has been modesty personified over the performances of his team in Russia. Rather less so England forwards coach Allan Russell, a journeyman Scottish footballer who describes himself on his website as the ‘world’s No 1 striker specific coach’.

Safety fears misplaced 

One small snapshot of why the widespread fear in the UK about a World Cup in Russia was so misplaced. A media colleague left his mobile phone in the most unofficial of unofficial taxis in St Petersburg.

The driver neither spoke a word of English nor was there any means of tracking him down. Yet 15 minutes later he returned to the drop-off point to return the phone to the grateful journalist. Would that happen in London?

Also two countries in Colombia and Mexico, whose fans have travelled en masse to Russia, are not so easily put off by stories of shootings and stabbings. And in any case Russia’s preparations for staging the World Cup included banning firearms in all cities staging matches for the duration of the tournament.

Kieran Trippier’s World Cup heroics don’t say much for Rochdale manager Keith Hill’s judgment.

When Barnsley boss in 2011, he decided that Trippier, only behind Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne in tournament chances created, wasn’t good enough for the then Championship side, having gone there on loan from Manchester City. 

A surreal moment of the World Cup was BAC sport boss David Pearson, the beleaguered travel agent for the English media pack, inviting himself to attend Gareth Southgate’s newspaper briefing on Thursday when flights to Samara for the quarter-final against Sweden were still not confirmed.

Maybe Pearson thought that, given Southgate’s reputation for being helpful, he would sort out his travel mess.

