Brighton complete £8m signing of Brazilian defender Bernardo from RB Leipzig

Brighton have completed the £8million signing of Brazilian defender Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior from Red Bull Leipzig.

The 23-year-old defender has agreed a four-year contract with the Seagulls as he joins from the Bundesliga outfit.

Albion manager Chris Hughton told the club's official website: 'We're delighted to welcome Bernardo to the club.

'He is a strong, committed defender who can play on the left or right, and so his versatility gives us good options at the back.

'For a young player he already has good experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Europa League.

'He is a good character and speaks numerous languages, and I'm sure he will fit in well with the rest of the squad.'

Sao Paulo-born Bernardo moved from his homeland to Europe in January 2016, joining Red Bull Salzburg before moving to RB Leipzig.

Fulham goalkeeper David Button and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Percy Tau are also is in talks to join Brighton.