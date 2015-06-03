Ex- Super Eagles Midfielder Ogude Joins Russian Club FK Yenisey

By Adeboye Amosu

Russian club FK Yenisey Krasnoyarsk have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Fegor Ogude from Amkar Perm, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.

The modest club however failed to specify the length of the contract and the transfer fee.

“Yenise signed a contract with 30-year-old Nigerian defensive midfielder Fegor Ogude, who last season played for the Perm Amkar,” reads the statement on the club’s official website.

FK Yenisey gained promotion to the Russian Premier League for the first time last season from the FNL, Russia’s first tier, following a 6-4 aggregate win against Anzhi Makhachkala in the playoffs.

The club which is coached by Dmitri Alenichev was formed in 1937 and play their home games at the 22,000 capacity Central Stadium in Krasnoyarsk.

It is Ogude’s third club in Europe as he previously featured for Valeranga of Norway after arriving from Nigerian outfit, Warri Wolves in 2010.

He featured in 88 league games in his four seasons at Amkar Perm and scored four times.

A member of Nigeria’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad, the combative midfielder has been capped 16 times by the West African nation

