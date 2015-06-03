CAF Appoints Amaju Pinnick 1st Vice-President

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, has been appointed the new Ist vice president of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Pinnick’s appointment according to a letter signed by CAF general secretary, Amr Fahmy, dated July 5, 2018 was necessitated by the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was also formerly the president of Ghana Football Federation, from the post.

‘’Following the resignation of the 1st Vice President, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, CAF President, after consulting the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick as 1st Vice President,” reads the letter.

“This decision is immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para 2 of the Statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 ad 28 September 2018. We thank you for kindly taking note’’.

The appointment is another feather to Amaju’s cap as he currently head the Africa Cup of Nations committee which is in charge of organising the continent’s flagship event.

He is also a member of the Organising Committee of the FIFA World Cup.

