Kayode Missing In Shakhtar’s 3-0 Win Over Austria Wien In Pre-Season Game

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria forward Kayode Olanrewaju was expectedly missing in action due to injury as his Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk beat his former club, Austria Wien 3-0 in a pre-season game at the Stadion Villach- Lind on Thursday, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Kayode who is working his way back to full fitness featured for Austria Vienna for two seasons and scored 37 goals in 85 appearances for the club.

Junior Moraes, Ismaily and Fernando were on target for Shakhtar in the game.

It was the Miners second pre-season win following a 3-2 win against Brondby of Denmark in their first game and a draw against Bulgaria’s CSKA Sofia.

Kayode will be hoping to play a part in Paolo Fonseca’s next two friendly games against Vitesse Arnhem and Besiktas on July 9 and July 12 respectively.

The striker initially joined Shakhtar on loan in March 2018 from English Premier League champions Manchester City and penned a five-year permanent deal with the club in March.

He won the Ukrainian League and Cup titles with Shakhtar last season.

