Moses To Get New Coach As Chelsea Line Up Maurizio Sarri

By Adeboye Amosu

Nigeria winger Victor Moses will work under a new manager at English Premier League outfit Chelsea in the new season with the club expected to name Maurizio Sarri as Antonio Conte’s replacement early next week, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.

Former Juventus coach, Antonio Conte, who has been in charge of the Blues for the last two seasons is expected to be svrelieved of his duties alongside his backroom staff.

The appointment of a new coach according to a report in the Daily Mail has been delayed with Conte and his staff pushing for optimum compensation from owner Roman Abramovich, which is understood to be for a year’s salary and an optional year.

Sarri is expected to sign a three-year deal worth around £5.6million a year after tax which will be ratified on Monday.

Conte won the league title in his first season with Chelsea and saw the West London club fell to a 2-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal in the final of Emirates FA Cup.

Moses, who was part of Nigeria’s team that crashed out in the group stage at the 2018 FIFA Cup in Russia is expected to resume for pre-season duties July 16.

Kenneth Omeruo who also part of the Super Eagles squad at the mundial will also resume at the club on the same day. He is yet to feature in an official game for Chelsea.

The other Nigerian at the club, Ola Aina,and other Chelsea non- World Cup players are expected to resume for pre-season at the club’s Surrey Headquarters this weekend.

