Brazil Coach Tite Wary Of Belgium Threat, Says Marcelo Will Return And Miranda Will Be Captain

By Johnny Edward:

Brazil coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi fondly known as Tite is looking forward to a great game against Belgium in Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash at the Kazan Arena.

Tite’s Brazil defeated Mexico 2-0 in the round of 16 to set up a mouth watering tie against the Red Devils who also came from a two goal deficit to beat Japan 3-2 in their own fixture.

“It will be a great match. Both teams excel with beautiful football. Belgium have great players and a great coach as well. I’ve always put them in the group of favourites [for the title]. It’s the same now,” Tite told a media conference in Kazan.

The last meeting between both countries was Brazil’s 2-0 World Cup Round of 16 victory in 2002 over Belgium.

Tite also announced that Marcelo will return at left-back against Belgium. Filipe Luis had filled in for the fit-again Marcelo when he was missing in Brazil’s last two games due to injury.

“I’ve spoken with both Marcelo and Filipe Luis. Filipe played very well in both matches. But now we are going with Marcelo again.”

Tite also explained that he is counting on the individual skills of his forwards and he works to ensure the team as a whole works to serve them.

“In the last third of the pitch, we are very strong individually and very skilful. That’s what I tell them all the time: the coach works to get them well organised off the ball and in the build-up. But when we get to the last third it’s time for them to use their creativity.”

Meanwhile, Miranda will be the Brazil captain tomorrow against Belgium. The defender has already worn the armband once before at Russia 2018 – in the 2-0 victory over Serbia.

