Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

Mohamed Mansour

Alami Lazraq

Jim Ovia

Naguib Sawiris

Cyril Ramaphosa

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Matthew Ashimolowo

Football

Foolish clubs will pay after voting for this transfer farce

by 06/07/2018 02:29:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Clubs are repenting their decision to bring forward the transfer window deadline
  • Premier League is at a disadvantage in deals involving foreign clubs or players
  • Diego Maradona has made a mockery of his country Argentina at the World Cup
  • FIFA must get to grips with the abuse of VAR after England's win over Colombia

By Martin Samuel - Sport for the Daily Mail

Published: 17:30 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 02:29 EDT, 6 July 2018

Let’s say Manchester United are interested in taking Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. Complicated deal. Huge negotiations. They have got 34 days to do it. Juventus: 50. That was a smart move, wasn’t it?

England’s transfer window closes on August 9 this season, earlier than the rest of Europe. Unsurprisingly, the Premier League clubs are repenting over this foolish decision – and not at leisure, either. It is like the wild west out there right now, as clubs, players and agents panic to get their business done. 

This was always going to happen. A little self-control could have solved the problem of players being poached after the season had started, an agreement between domestic clubs could have stopped the chaos and a simple ‘no’ would have dealt with Europe. 

Manchester United have 34 days to complete deal for Cristiano Ronaldo but Juventus have 50
Instead, the clubs decided they couldn’t be trusted not to do the dirty on each other and put rules in place forbidding activity beyond an arbitrary early deadline. Now they are alarmed by the consequences. It really would take a heart of stone not to laugh.

An overwhelming majority voted for this so cannot complain now confronted with the reality of a bad choice. Continental clubs can afford to wait. 

Players courted by continental clubs cannot consider their options, too. The only parties that are rushing, that is against a punishing deadline, that may have to pay through the nose to get business done quickly, are in England. Nervousness pervades the Premier League. If a foreign player is the target, or a foreign club is the rival suitor, the English buyer is at a self-inflicted disadvantage. 

Manchester United's Ed Woodward was one of the five opposed to closing the window earlier
Ed Woodward at Manchester United is often decried as not the finest operator in the market but he called this. United were one of five opposed to early closing when the vote was passed by Premier League clubs in September (the Football League, always open to a poor idea, followed suit).

Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Watford and Swansea were the other naysayers, meaning Chelsea were also in favour of a shorter window. This is a club that, with a month and three days of the transfer window remaining, still does not know its manager. Shrewd.

It is presumed Maurizio Sarri will be Antonio Conte's successor and it is presumed that, behind the scenes, Chelsea have been busy lining up his transfer targets. But foreign coaches often want foreign players and foreign players often have options in foreign leagues. Meaning Sarri's men are in no hurry to decide their future.

Some may be involved at the World Cup until mid-July. Then they will want to go on holiday. Remember Manchester United's pursuit of Paul Pogba? It was conducted against a backdrop of Instagram photographs from various millionaires' playgrounds.

Manchester United were made to go higher on personal terms before signing Paul Pogba
United were made to sweat, made to go higher and higher on personal terms and agents' fees. How is a rapidly-closing window going to address that?

English clubs will pay more, not less. Ever bought so much as a used dish towel on eBay? As time slips, the price does not fall.

And English clubs knew this. They had seen the madness even with a deadline that closed in early September. They had seen how much business was concluded at the last minute: the ludicrous footage of Leicester officials chasing around with pieces of paper at midnight; the deals that made it by seconds; the ones that failed.

The staggering absence of self-awareness in the club vote was startling. They think they are slick operators, these guys. They do not appreciate how ludicrous their machinations appear to the rest of the world.

Daniel Levy is credited with being a top operator and the driver of a hard, invariably late, bargain. Yet while Tottenham grind slowly into gear at the start of every season, inevitably conceding ground to an early leader, how smart is he really? 

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could still be a Real Madrid transfer target after August 9 
And how risible were Leicester's complaints on missing the deadline for Adrien Silva by 14 seconds, having had all summer to complete his signing?

These aren't the kings of brinkmanship. Yet Tottenham and Leicester were also supporters of the August 9 cut-off. Cue much moaning about faulty fax machines on August 10.

English clubs can, of course, sell after the deadline. Meaning, while replacements cannot be bought, foreign clubs can still attempt late raids.

Take Thibaut Courtois, who has spent this World Cup batting his eyes at Real Madrid. He may still be a transfer target after August 9 and all that will have changed is Chelsea's capacity to replace him. They can say 'no' of course, but they could anyway, even with the window open until August 31.

Yet if Courtois plays up to get his move, if he claims an undiagnosed back injury, or sinks into depression caused by separation from his family, Chelsea have no options but to keep saying no and hope Willy Caballero is a better goalkeeper than he has looked out here. And that is precisely the chaos they voted for, so good luck with it.

Desperate Diego has made a mockery of his country (again!)  

It was 2009 when Argentina needed to beat Uruguay to qualify for the World Cup under Diego Maradona.

The day before the match we waited for Argentina's arrival in Buenos Aires.

And waited. And waited.

Nobody knew when the team would be there.

It was down to Maradona and he wasn't a morning person. First, he had to get out of bed.

Diego Maradona has responded to Argentina’s exit by offering to manage the team for nothing
Then someone from the association would eventually be bold enough to enquire about travel plans. Finally, a hovercraft brought Argentina across the River Plate in early evening, at which point a member of Maradona's staff got into a fight on the dock.

It could have been worse. Earlier in the campaign, when FIFA were considering the ethical argument for allowing Bolivia to host matches in La Paz, 3,600 metres above sea level, Maradona declared that if he, a fat guy, could play there in his prime, then today's super-fit athletes should have no problem.

When it was Argentina's turn to visit he rose late, as usual, and arrived on site less than 24 hours before kick-off. Some of Argentina's players were finding it hard to breathe just getting off the plane and, during the match, oxygen was administered in the dressing-room. Argentina lost 6-1.

Maradona has responded to Argentina's early exit from this tournament by offering to return to manage the team for nothing. It would certainly be a pay-cut from the daily £10,000 he is reportedly receiving as a FIFA ambassador here.

His ambassadorial duties have included giving the finger to fans after an Argentina's winner
So far, his ambassadorial duties have included giving the finger to fans when Argentina scored late against Nigeria, accusing the referee of monumental theft when England defeated Colombia and collapsing from ingesting too much white wine.

Argentina are unlikely to give him the job because they do not wish for a lunatic in charge again. FIFA president Gianni Infantino, it would appear, is more desperate and therefore rather less discerning.

Chelsea got it so wrong over Loftus-Cheek

Last season, Chelsea signed two English midfield players for roughly £60million: Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater and neither are at the World Cup. Barkley was injured even before his move to Stamford Bridge but disappeared without trace in the second half of the season. 

It seems Chelsea do not trust midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek enough to play him
Drinkwater was an 11th-hour signing whose arrival was always bemusing. He had a brilliant understanding with his colleagues at Leicester but was likely to be on the periphery at Chelsea, as was proved. He even pulled out of England duty to focus on getting fit for his club, with a predictable impact on his international fortunes.

Compare that to Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Signed a new contract at Chelsea but went on loan to Crystal Palace, and was given enough playing time to force his way into England's World Cup squad. 

Now there is talk of him going out on loan again, probably back to Crystal Palace, who would be delighted to offer a second season.

It seems Chelsea do not trust him enough to play but are too fearful of his talent to let him go permanently. From Loftus-Cheek's point of view, however, what does that matter? He earns Chelsea money without disappearing into the black hole that swallows their other English players and he plays regular Premier League football.

It comes to something when it is better to orbit Chelsea than be a part of their first-team squad. What does it say of the recruitment policy that it is preferable not to be rated by them? How can they have got it so wrong last season?

Moore of the same at West Brom 

Craig Dawson has now handed in a transfer request at West Brom. Poor Darren Moore must wonder what he did wrong that his special relationship with his players disappeared so soon. Nothing. 

Last year they loved him because his arrival and an upturn in form got them off the hook and allowed them to blame relegation on Alan Pardew. Now he has served his purpose, they have reverted to type.

Klopp's crunch call on Karius 

Liverpool will play their first pre-season friendly at the weekend and Loris Karius will be in goal. The word is that Jurgen Klopp is not a great fan of any of the goalkeepers potentially available - including Jack Butland at relegated Stoke - and will not pay the price for his two fancies, Alisson at Roma and Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid.

Alisson is likely to have several suitors and a bidding war means his price is unknown. But Oblak? He has a release clause believed to be £88million. Given that Liverpool paid £75m for a centre half, Virgil van Dijk, is that really so enormous?

This is a team that got to a Champions League final and lost, largely because the goalkeeper was not of the elite standard required. It may be that Klopp feels Karius will train on - it may be that he will - but right now he does not look ready to land a major title.

How will the players feel with Karius behind them, for instance?

Liverpool play their first pre-season friendly at the weekend and Loris Karius will be in goal
None appeared particularly supportive or forgiving that fateful night in Kiev. Lack of faith in a goalkeeper affects the entire defensive unit. Van Dijk will never look a £75m defender if he does not trust the man guarding the net.

Oblak is magnificent. One of the stars of a fearsomely resilient defensive unit at Atletico Madrid, and if he is the signing that makes Liverpool a title-winning force he will as good as have repaid that buy-out clause in a year.

Alternately, Liverpool soldier on with what they have, but Karius needs a flawless start to the season or the pressure will be immense - and, by then, with the transfer window closing early, it will be too late.

 England will kick-off against Sweden at 3pm on Saturday back home. The last time the national team played in a World Cup at the traditional and iconic start time for football in England was the 1966 World Cup final. This is getting ridiculous. Altogether now: 'It's coming home, it's coming home…'

Surely, after the Colombia debacle, FIFA has to get to grips with the abuse of VAR. On Tuesday, every free-kick took an age to deliver, and England's penalty was finally taken three minutes and 31 seconds after the award.

Want to know what three minutes and 31 seconds feels like? Listen to Bootylicious by Destiny's Child or Salt n Pepa's Push it. That's three minutes and 31 seconds. It's the perfect length for a pop song, not the time you stand over the ball while opponents scuff up the spot, and their team-mates debate the referee.

Colombia's treatment of referee Mark Geiger was disgraceful during Tuesday's last-16 clash
Colombia's treatment of Mark Geiger was disgraceful. Radamel Falcao whinged that the official spoke only English placing Colombia at a disadvantage, so why waste time talking? What were they actually discussing - or was intimidation simply the aim? If so, that must be stopped and can be with one simple FIFA directive that referees issue yellow cards to any player approaching them over VAR bar, perhaps, the captain.

It is ridiculous to have brought in such a worthwhile aid to decision making, only to see it undermined. VAR will only succeed long-term if FIFA are prepared to fight for the integrity of the process. They have been toothless, so far.

There is a wonderful photograph of a suburban semi in SW19 with a crowd of maybe 50 gathered outside. The reason? It is on the walk home from the All-England Club and as England played Colombia on Tuesday it was noticed the householder had a large screen TV and open curtains.

A crowd gathered outside a suburban house in SW19 to watch England's clash with Colombia
Because, at Wimbledon, the football isn't shown. Even in the media centre, where terrestrial channels are available, blinds have to be down to prevent the public peering. This is ridiculous. Yes we get it, Wimbledon is a tennis tournament. But being a tennis fan, or a football fan, is not mutually exclusive. Most sports enthusiasts follow both.

So, yes, understandable if Henman Hill remains a tennis stronghold, but every screen when England are playing? It just shows the insecurity of other sports around football. Twickenham is the same. There is always a row about getting a good football match on in the press room during the Six Nations.

Were the situations reversed, there is no football ground in the country that would not happily broadcast Kyle Edmund in a championship final.

Tennis will always be king at Wimbledon; but allowing the paying customers to watch England in the World Cup is not a challenge to its supremacy, but a simple public service.

