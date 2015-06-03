Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

Mohamed Mansour

Alami Lazraq

Jim Ovia

Naguib Sawiris

Cyril Ramaphosa

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Matthew Ashimolowo

Football

Gianluigi Buffon 'confirmed as Paris St Germain player on Monday'

Gianluigi Buffon 'to be confirmed as a PSG player on Monday after agreeing deal for up to two years in France'

  • Gianluigi Buffon will be confirmed by PSG on Monday, say reports in France
  • The World Cup winner left Juventus this summer after 17 successful seasons 
  • It will give keeper, 40, another shot at finally winning the Champions League

By Matthew Smith For Mailonline

Published: 01:50 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 01:50 EDT, 6 July 2018

Gianluigi Buffon will be unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Monday, according to reports in France.

World Cup winning goalkeeper Buffon, 40, left Juventus this summer after 17 successful seasons and has been heavily linked with a move to Ligue 1.

Now the former Italian international is said to be on the verge of signing a one-year contract at PSG with an option for a second season. 

Gianluigi Buffon will be confirmed as a PSG player on Monday, according to reports in France
According to French newspaper La Parisien, Buffon will arrive in Paris on Friday for a medical, and all being well will be presented as a PSG player on Monday.

He would become the first signing under the new PSG manager, Thomas Tuchel, who replaced now-Arsenal boss Unai Emery. 

Buffon is widely regarded as being one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, winning the 2006 World Cup with Italy along with nine Serie A titles.

It will give legendary keeper Buffon, 40, another shot at finally winning the Champions League
However he never won the Champions League - despite playing in three finals - and with the continental title long being prized by the mega-rich Qatari owners of PSG, it looks to be a perfect match. 

Buffon however will miss the first three Champions League games of next season if he does join PSG, after being sent off in his final European appearance for Juventus, in their controversial quarter final defeat to eventual winners Real Madrid last season.

Buffon's move to PSG could see Alphonse Areola, first choice keeper last season, or Germany international Kevin Trapp leave the club.

