Gianluigi Buffon 'confirmed as Paris St Germain player on Monday'

By Matthew Smith For Mailonline

Published: 01:50 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 01:50 EDT, 6 July 2018

Gianluigi Buffon will be unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Monday, according to reports in France.

World Cup winning goalkeeper Buffon, 40, left Juventus this summer after 17 successful seasons and has been heavily linked with a move to Ligue 1.

Now the former Italian international is said to be on the verge of signing a one-year contract at PSG with an option for a second season.

According to French newspaper La Parisien, Buffon will arrive in Paris on Friday for a medical, and all being well will be presented as a PSG player on Monday.

He would become the first signing under the new PSG manager, Thomas Tuchel, who replaced now-Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Buffon is widely regarded as being one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, winning the 2006 World Cup with Italy along with nine Serie A titles.

It will give legendary keeper Buffon, 40, another shot at finally winning the Champions League

However he never won the Champions League - despite playing in three finals - and with the continental title long being prized by the mega-rich Qatari owners of PSG, it looks to be a perfect match.

Buffon however will miss the first three Champions League games of next season if he does join PSG, after being sent off in his final European appearance for Juventus, in their controversial quarter final defeat to eventual winners Real Madrid last season.

Buffon's move to PSG could see Alphonse Areola, first choice keeper last season, or Germany international Kevin Trapp leave the club.