Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can't Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

Football

We're not cheats! Stones blasts back at Mourinho and Maradona

by 05/07/2018 21:03:00

We're not cheats! John Stones blasts back at Jose Mourinho and Diego Maradona after they accuse Three Lions of using underhand tactics

  • John Stones branded Colombia the 'dirtiest' team he had ever played against 
  • England were criticised by Jose Mourinho and Diego Maradona for their tactics  
  • Gareth Southgate's side were awarded penalty in last-16 game in Moscow
  • Stones says England played by rules: 'It is about having a great footballing brain'

By Sami Mokbel for the Daily Mail

Published: 17:30 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 21:03 EDT, 5 July 2018

John Stones insists England are not cheats following criticism of their tactics in the euphoric shootout triumph over Colombia.

The centre half — who branded Colombia the 'dirtiest' team he has ever faced — defended England's approach in the face of comments from Jose Mourinho and Diego Maradona suggesting Gareth Southgate used underhand tactics against the South Americans.

England were awarded a penalty on Tuesday when Carlos Sanchez was adjudged to have fouled Harry Kane, leaving the Colombians furious.

John Stones has denied that England overstepped the rules in their win over Colombia
John Stones has denied that England overstepped the rules in their win over Colombia

John Stones has denied that England overstepped the rules in their win over Colombia

The England centre-back branded the South Americans the 'dirtiest' team he has ever faced'
The England centre-back branded the South Americans the 'dirtiest' team he has ever faced'

The England centre-back branded the South Americans the 'dirtiest' team he has ever faced'


But Stones is adamant his team are staying within the rules. He said: 'I say it's clever. I think it is about having a great footballing brain and knowing when to do that without being called a cheat or diver.

'I don't think there is anyone in our team who w'uld do that or want to do that.

'Being clever and buying a smart foul is something that we've got as a team and it can help us through the tournament.'

Colombia tried to unsettle England through various methods of gamesmanship and Stones says some of their antics were the worst he has encountered, which made the victory all the more sweeter for the Manchester City star.

'They are probably the dirtiest team I've ever come up against,' said Stones. 'I've never seen a game like this before and how they behaved. It was just so surprising to come across those things.

'I think the best thing for us was to beat them at football. We stuck to our game plan and never got into the brawl that they wanted. The biggest thing that will hurt them is going home.'

Diego Maradona was among the critics of England's approach to the game 
Diego Maradona was among the critics of England's approach to the game 

Diego Maradona was among the critics of England's approach to the game 

The Colombian players surrounded the referee and delayed Harry Kane taking his penalty
The Colombian players surrounded the referee and delayed Harry Kane taking his penalty

The Colombian players surrounded the referee and delayed Harry Kane taking his penalty

Who would have thought England would be branded masters of football's dark arts. We are not used to this. We are supposed to stay on our feet and tackle opponents — not kick them.

Well, times are changing. Despite what Stones says, when an honest player like Harry Maguire tumbles in the area in an attempt to win a penalty you know something is different.

Or when Jordan Henderson directs the back of his head into Colombia defender Yerry Mina's face, you start to realise this is an England team like we have not seen for a long time.

One that is street-wise and savvy, full of guile and know-how. Some do not like it, clinging on to the belief that the England team should be holier than thou. But we should like it because, believe it or not, that is how you win matches that are too tight to call — like the one against Colombia.

Southgate knows it. When asked whether his players had dived against the South Americans, the England manager's reply was telling. 'In terms of our team, maybe we're getting a bit smarter. Maybe we're playing our game more by the rules the rest of the world are playing,' he said.

Gareth Southgate is pleased England have become more street-wise on the world stage
Gareth Southgate is pleased England have become more street-wise on the world stage

Gareth Southgate is pleased England have become more street-wise on the world stage

In short: two can play at that game. No longer the gallant losers but finally a team that has the capacity to win at all costs.

If Sweden think they will face a young England side stifled by naivety in Samara on Saturday then they are in for quite a shock. The number of free-kicks Kane won when outnumbered by Colombian defenders a case in point.

Not everyone is on board with the new cunning side of England's game. Their tactics in Moscow have come in from stinging criticism from world football's biggest names.

When discussing England's display, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told Russia Today: 'The negative thing for me was the fact, there is exaggeration on theatre by the players. I was surprised to see central defenders like Maguire, normally he is a very honest guy, diving in the attacking box and asking the referee for VAR.'

Even Maradona, arguably football's most famous rogue, waded into the debate branding England's victory a 'monumental theft'.

Jose Mourinho and Diego Maradona suggested Gareth Southgate used underhand tactics 
Jose Mourinho and Diego Maradona suggested Gareth Southgate used underhand tactics 

Jose Mourinho and Diego Maradona suggested Gareth Southgate used underhand tactics 

England held their nerve and eventually booked their quarter-final place after a shootout
England held their nerve and eventually booked their quarter-final place after a shootout

England held their nerve and eventually booked their quarter-final place after a shootout

An online petition ordering the last-16 tie be replayed has been signed by more than 200,000 people. There is a similar petition calling for the game's referee, American Mark Geiger, to be sacked by MLS.

All sounds so familiar, doesn't it? Blaming officials for defeats. Finally, the boot is on the other foot thanks to Southgate's edgier England.

'We're definitely a very clever team in respect of knowing when to do certain things in games,' Stones said. 'The boys high up the pitch know when they are in a situation where they can't get out and look to buy a foul.

'I think that is clever play. I've been on the end of clever players getting their body between me and the ball and getting fouls. Sometimes you can't complain.'

Colombia arrived at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow presuming they could bully England into submission. They utilised their full repertoire of dirty tricks, pinching, sly punches, even insulting England players in Spanish.

Colombia tried every trick in the book and Wilmar Barrios even headbutted Jordan Henderson
Colombia tried every trick in the book and Wilmar Barrios even headbutted Jordan Henderson

Colombia tried every trick in the book and Wilmar Barrios even headbutted Jordan Henderson

Then there were the antics we saw with our own eyes: scuffing the penalty spot in the lead up to Kane's successful strike, Wilmar Barrios aiming a headbutt at Henderson and the bizarre incident that saw Colombia fitness coach Eduardo Urtasun barge into Raheem Sterling as he approached the tunnel at half-time.

Stones said: 'When we won the penalty, they surrounded the referee, pushed the referee, the headbutt that you've all seen, scuffing the penalty spot, a lot of off-the-ball things you probably haven't heard about.

'I think we showed massive character to keep a cool head and not get sucked into their game. We stuck to our plan, kept playing our own football, for me that's a great sign for a team to have.'

Saturday's quarter-final against Sweden is likely to be far less distasteful, though Stones did give the impression that the players and management have been far from impressed about some of the noises emanating out of their opponents' camp about England's 'spoilt' squad.

But if the Swedes do try it on they will find a team who are finally prepared to reply in kind.

