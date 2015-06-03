Uruguay Midfielder, Torreira: We Will Be Ready To Stop France’s Pacy Attack

Lucas Torreira has revealed that Uruguay will be on alert to shut down France’s fast attacking talents in their Friday’s 2018 World Cup quarter-final clash at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Russia.

Uruguay defence marshalled by Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez have conceded just one goal in four games so far at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia but they will come up against the pace of Kylian Mbappe and the trickery of Antoine Griezmann who lead the French attack.

“France have very important players, especially their forwards, who are very fast,” Torreira told the Uruguay Football Association’s official Facebook page.

“We have to be smart and occupy the spaces very well to try to overshadow their game.”

“It’s amazing how we feel that affection on his part. He is a person who transmits tranquillity and confidence.

Torreira has impressed so far at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 22-year-old midfielder has attributed his form to their veteran head coach Oscar Tabarez.

“Although I am new to the World Cup, I am gaining confidence with the games. Many players have the experience of living these kind of moments, which helps us to be calm.”

