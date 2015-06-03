World Cup 2018: Brazil and Belgium Meet In Mouth-Watering Quarter-Final Clash

Battle between Neymar and Eden Hazard one to keep an eye on, with place in final four up for grabs

World Cup favourites Brazil take on Belgium this coming Friday (6 July) at the Kazan Arena. Belgium came from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 to reach this stage, and this game should be a real treat for the neutral between two stacking sides.

Where can I win money in this game?

On paper, there is a whole host of attacking talent on show which should mean goals. On one side, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus for Brazil, while the Belgians can count on Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

This could be the best tie of the quarter-finals and we could be in for goals. You can bet on over 2.5 goals at 1.95, while under 2.5 goals is just under at 1.85, according to Oddsshark.

You can be even more specific: under two goals is at 3.50, two or three goals is at 1.95 and over three goals is at 3.40. A Brazil win and over 2.5 goals in the game is also at a price of 3.40.

But while Brazil boast a whole range of attacking talent, coach Tite has also worked hard on their defensive discipline. The South American giants have conceded just one goal at the tournament so far, having kept three clean sheets in a row and scoring at a rate of close to two goals per game.

And it is Brazil who come into this game as the clear favourites to make the final four. Tite’s side are at 2.15 to win the tie in 90 minutes, with the Belgians out at 3.70 to do the same.

You can also make a simpler bet on who will progress, regardless of whether it goes to extra time or penalties. Brazil are at 1.57 to go through, whereas you can more than double your money if you back Belgium to eliminate the Brazilians at a price of 2.37 – without doubt, this will be both sides’ biggest test of the tournament thus far.

Brazil have won their last three games by a 2-0 score line and, while trying to predict the exact score of any game, a 2-0 win for Brazil in this one is priced at 11.00, offering more than a ten-fold return on your investment. If you think Belgium can pull off a surprise 2-1 win then the price rises to 15.00.

However, it will come as no surprise that the focus will be on the forwards in this tie. Brazil forward Neymar already has two goals to his name and is the favourite to get his name on the score sheet here; he is at 2.25 to score at any time during the game and at 5.00 to open the scoring.

For Belgium, the focal point of their attack will be Lukaku. The Manchester United forward already has four goals to his name at the World Cup, and is at 2.40 to net at any time during this tie and at 5.50 to score either the first or last goal of the match.

Both Neymar and Lukaku are still in with a chance of winning the Golden Boot. Harry Kane currently leads the way with six goals and is the favourite, at 1.30, to win the individual prize, while Lukaku is at 13.00 and Neymar is out at 26.00.

As previewed here, Uruguay and France are also set to meet this Friday in a clash between two former world champions. The Uruguayans have looked as solid defensively as Brazil, and if they are to progress in this competition they will need to keep the likes of Antoine Griezmann and an in-form Kylian Mbappe quiet.

Uruguay have won all their games at the competition so far, conceding just one goal, and you can back them to edge past France 1-0 at a price of 10.00. It is France, however, who are the red hot favourites to make the final four.

You can back Didier Deschamps’ side at 2.00 to win this tie inside 90 minutes, with Uruguay out at 4.60. A simple bet on who will progress has France priced at 1.44, while you can almost triple your investment by backing Uruguay at 2.75.

World Cup quarter-final odds (after 90 minutes):

Friday, 6 July

3.00pm – (4.60) Uruguay x France (2.00); draw (3.20)

7.00pm – (2.15) Brazil x Belgium (3.75); draw (3.40)

Saturday, 7 July

3.00pm – (4.80) Sweden x England (1.95); draw (3.30)

7.00pm – (4.00) Russia x Croatia (2.20); draw (3.10)

World Cup finalists:

England (2.50)

Brazil (2.62)

Croatia (2.87)

France (3.00)

World Cup winners:

Brazil (3.75)

France (5.00)

England (5.00)

Croatia (7.00)

Belgium (7.00)

