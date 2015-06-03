England superstar Harry Kane can prove he is up there with the best at World Cup

By Jeff Powell for the Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate's educated work on set pieces has brought England this far but if they are to take advantage of what he and I agree is our best chance of winning the World Cup since 1966 they will have to create more chances in open play.

Starting right now against Sweden.

Relief and delight were the reactions in equal measure as England lifted the curse of penalties against Colombia and a nation rejoiced.

Harry Kane celebrates after giving England the lead against Colombia from the penalty spot

When watched in the cold light of video replay, one important deficiency came glaring through.

Other than from corners and free kicks, Southgate's men generated only one truly clear opportunity in the two hours of normal and extra time in Moscow.

Chances were also in short supply in the preceding defeat by Belgium – admittedly a reserves fixture – and even in the second halves of the group wins over Tunisia and Panama.

If that really does paint a picture of a one-half team, that threatens to be another problem the longer it goes against Sweden's athletes in the sweltering heat of Samara.

Danny Rose watched a chance go just wide during extra-time against the South Americans

England were at their most intense and potent in the first 45 minutes against Tunisia, at their most prolific in the same period against Panama.

Even so, of the six goals which have carried Harry Kane to the top of the Golden Boot chart, three have been penalties and one was the fortuitous outcome of an unwitting deflection.





This does not reflect badly on an admirable captain who sets a composed example to this young team and leads the attacking line with intelligent craftsmanship.

Rather, the supply lines to the most coveted centre-forward at Russia 2018 have been reduced to a trickle.

England emerged victorious on penalties but they will need to create more against Sweden

England have better players than Sweden overall and ought to win this quarter final. Yet while we usually think that against this team, England's record against them is poor. Especially in more modern times.

Of the 15 meetings in the last 39 years England have lost five, drawn eight and won only two. Since the pair started meeting in international tournaments, England have won just one of eight qualifying and finals matches.

What complicates matters further this Saturday in Moscow is that Sweden, with their near-team-full of huge power players, are less likely to be brow-beaten by aerial set pieces than the smaller, skilful Latin Americans.

The Swedes are not only resolute at the back to the point of looking near-impregnable of late but well organised and committed to their defend-and-counter strategy.

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist heads away a cross during their victory over Switzerland

Potentially, as they are prone to being cumbersome on the turn, the likeliest way of penetrating them is with pace and dexterity on the ground.

England need to rediscover the interchanging movement which they were developing on their way into this World Cup.

Dele Alli, if fully fit and totally concentrated, is capable of opening up routes, channels and angles for Kane to exploit. But he could do with more creative assistance from Jordan Henderson, who is solid in midfield but so far unimaginative with his passing.

Sweden are boasting that they are a better team without the extravagant talent and over-bearing personality of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

This is Kane's chance to prove that a star striker, especially one firmly grounded in his modesty, is an essential component of any team with serious aspirations of winning football's supreme prize.

But to do that, he will need a little help from his friends.

Kane, pictured in training on Friday, will require better service from his team-mates in Samara

SWEDES 2-1 TURNIPS

This was the brilliantly cruel headline put up by The Sun the morning after England were knocked out of the 1992 European Championship Finals by joint-hosts Sweden.

Even more wickedly, the face of manager Graham Taylor was printed on a picture of the losing root vegetable.

Until his sadly premature death, Taylor never really lived down his substituting of Gary Lineker, England's leading goal-scorer of his era.

Yet he, too, had been acclaimed by many as a revolutionising genius when he first took the so-called Impossible Job.

Gareth Southgate, beware.

Gareth Southgate has hardly put a foot wrong this World Cup but it was a curious decision to send John Stones to a media conference to lambast Colombia's 'dirty' tactics.

Stones is playing brilliantly in England's back three but unless my eyes deceived me wasn't it he who applied his boot to the head of Radamel Falcao's head as he was laying on the ground?