Premier League TV fixtures: Manchester United face Leicester on Friday night

Published: 07:03 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 07:49 EDT, 6 July 2018

Manchester United and Leicester will get the new Premier League season underway on Friday, August 10 live on Sky Sports.

The fixture between Jose Mourinho's men and the Foxes, which will kick-off at 8pm, has been moved to become the first televised game of the 2018-19 campaign.

It will be the second consecutive season that Leicester have begun their season on the Friday night following their thrilling 4-3 defeat by Arsenal last year.

Paul Pogba and Christian Fuchs could be involved in the first televised game of the season

PREMIER LEAGUE TV FIXTURES Friday, 10 August 20:00 Man Utd v Leicester (Sky Sports) Saturday, 11 August 12:30 Newcastle v Spurs (Sky Sports) 17:30 Wolves v Everton (BT Sport) Sunday, 12 August 13:30 Liverpool v West Ham (Sky Sports) 16:00 Arsenal v Man City (Sky Sports) Saturday, 18 August 12:30 Cardiff v Newcastle (Sky Sports) 17:30 Chelsea v Arsenal (BT Sport) Sunday, 19 August 13:30 Man City v Huddersfield (Sky Sports) 16:00 Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports) Monday, 20 August 20:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Sky Sports) Saturday, 25 August 12:30 Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports) 17:30 Liverpool v Brighton (BT Sport) Sunday, 26 August 13:30 Watford v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports) 16:00 Newcastle v Chelsea (Sky Sports) Monday, 27 August 20:00 Man Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports) Saturday, 1 September 12:30 Leicester v Liverpool (Sky Sports) 17:30 Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport) Sunday, 2 September 13:30 Cardiff v Arsenal (Sky Sports) 16:00 Watford v Spurs (Sky Sports) Saturday, 15 September 12:30 Spurs v Liverpool (Sky Sports) 17:30 Watford v Man Utd (BT Sport) Sunday, 16 September 13:30 Wolves v Burnley (Sky Sports) 16:00 Everton v West Ham (Sky Sports) Monday, 17 September 20:00 Southampton v Brighton (Sky Sports) Saturday, 22 September 12:30 Fulham v Watford (Sky Sports) 17:30 Brighton v Spurs (BT Sport) Sunday, 23 September 13:30 West Ham v Chelsea (Sky Sports) 16:00 Arsenal v Everton (Sky Sports) Saturday, 29 September 12:30 West Ham v Man Utd (BT Sport) 17:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (BT Sport) Sunday, 30 September 16:00 Cardiff v Burnley (Sky Sports) Monday, 1 October 20:00 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)





On Saturday, August 11 Newcastle take on Tottenham live on Sky (kick-off 12.30pm) and new boys Wolves face Everton live on BT Sport (kick-off 5.30pm).

But the biggest game of the weekend comes at the Emirates on Sunday when Unai Emery takes charge of his first competitive game at Arsenal against champions Manchester City.

That clash will be shown live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 4pm. Earlier in the day, Sky will also show Liverpool's opening game against West Ham at Anfield.

Tottenham are hoping for another win at Newcastle after beating them in last season's opener

Unai Emery and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 11

The following weekend (August 18-19) sees promoted Cardiff welcome Newcastle to south Wales in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off on Sky Sports, before a huge London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at 5.30pm on BT Sport.

Both Manchester teams will be televised on the Sunday, with Pep Guardiola's side taking on Huddersfield at the Etihad at 1.30pm before United travel down to Brighton for the 4pm game. Both will be shown on Sky Sports.

The first Monday Night Football of the new season arrives on August 20 when Crystal Palace face Liverpool at Selhurst Park, while the Reds are also on TV the following Saturday when they take on Brighton live on BT Sport at 5.30pm.

Crystal Palace and Liverpool will do battle in the first Monday Night Football of the new season

Pascal Gross scored the only goal as Brighton beat Manchester United at home last season

That game comes after City's trip to Molineux to face Wolves (12.30pm on Sky Sports), while Sunday sees Watford face Palace and Newcastle welcome Chelsea to St James' Park on Sky.

One of the most hotly-anticipated fixtures of the month will played on Monday, August 27 as Manchester United take on Tottenham live on Sky, with Liverpool, City, Arsenal and Spurs all televised on the weekend of September 1-2.

The Premier League returns with a bang after the international break as Mauricio Pochettino goes head-to-head with Jurgen Klopp in Tottenham's first ever game at the new White Hart Lane on Saturday, September 15 (kick-off at 12.30pm).

Other big televised games in the month of September include the south coast derby between Southampton and Brighton on Monday, September 17, West Ham's home game against rivals Chelsea on September 23 and Liverpool's trip to Stamford Bridge at 5.30pm on Saturday, September 29.