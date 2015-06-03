Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can't Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

Football

Premier League TV fixtures: Manchester United face Leicester on Friday night

06/07/2018

Manchester United kick-off Premier League season against Leicester on Friday night and Manchester City face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon as Sky Sports and BT announce TV fixtures

  • Manchester United's game with Leicester is the first televised fixture of 2018-19
  • Jose Mourinho's men welcome the Foxes to Old Trafford on Friday, August 10
  • Unai Emery's first game against Manchester City will be shown on Sky Sports
  • Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton also being shown live on the first weekend
  • Other big televised games include Chelsea vs Arsenal on Saturday, August 18 

By Joe Strange for MailOnline

Published: 07:03 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 07:49 EDT, 6 July 2018

Manchester United and Leicester will get the new Premier League season underway on Friday, August 10 live on Sky Sports.

The fixture between Jose Mourinho's men and the Foxes, which will kick-off at 8pm, has been moved to become the first televised game of the 2018-19 campaign.

It will be the second consecutive season that Leicester have begun their season on the Friday night following their thrilling 4-3 defeat by Arsenal last year.

Paul Pogba and Christian Fuchs could be involved in the first televised game of the season
Paul Pogba and Christian Fuchs could be involved in the first televised game of the season

Paul Pogba and Christian Fuchs could be involved in the first televised game of the season

PREMIER LEAGUE TV FIXTURES 

Friday, 10 August

20:00 Man Utd v Leicester (Sky Sports)

Saturday, 11 August

12:30 Newcastle v Spurs (Sky Sports)

17:30 Wolves v Everton (BT Sport)

Sunday, 12 August

13:30 Liverpool v West Ham (Sky Sports)

16:00 Arsenal v Man City (Sky Sports)

Saturday, 18 August

12:30 Cardiff v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

17:30 Chelsea v Arsenal (BT Sport)

Sunday, 19 August

13:30 Man City v Huddersfield (Sky Sports)

16:00 Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Monday, 20 August

20:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Saturday, 25 August

12:30 Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports)

17:30 Liverpool v Brighton (BT Sport)

Sunday, 26 August

13:30 Watford v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

16:00 Newcastle v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Monday, 27 August

20:00 Man Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)

Saturday, 1 September

12:30 Leicester v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

17:30 Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport)

Sunday, 2 September

13:30 Cardiff v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

16:00 Watford v Spurs (Sky Sports)

Saturday, 15 September

12:30 Spurs v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

17:30 Watford v Man Utd (BT Sport)

Sunday, 16 September

13:30 Wolves v Burnley (Sky Sports)

16:00 Everton v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Monday, 17 September

20:00 Southampton v Brighton (Sky Sports)

Saturday, 22 September

12:30 Fulham v Watford (Sky Sports)

17:30 Brighton v Spurs (BT Sport)

Sunday, 23 September

13:30 West Ham v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

16:00 Arsenal v Everton (Sky Sports)

Saturday, 29 September

12:30 West Ham v Man Utd (BT Sport)

17:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (BT Sport)

Sunday, 30 September

16:00 Cardiff v Burnley (Sky Sports)

Monday, 1 October

20:00 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

 


On Saturday, August 11 Newcastle take on Tottenham live on Sky (kick-off 12.30pm) and new boys Wolves face Everton live on BT Sport (kick-off 5.30pm).

But the biggest game of the weekend comes at the Emirates on Sunday when Unai Emery takes charge of his first competitive game at Arsenal against champions Manchester City.

That clash will be shown live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 4pm. Earlier in the day, Sky will also show Liverpool's opening game against West Ham at Anfield.

Tottenham are hoping for another win at Newcastle after beating them in last season's opener
Tottenham are hoping for another win at Newcastle after beating them in last season's opener

Tottenham are hoping for another win at Newcastle after beating them in last season's opener

Unai Emery will go head-to-head with Pep Guardiola on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 11
Unai Emery will go head-to-head with Pep Guardiola on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 11
Guardiola and his players are looking to defend their Premier League title next season
Guardiola and his players are looking to defend their Premier League title next season

Unai Emery and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 11

The following weekend (August 18-19) sees promoted Cardiff welcome Newcastle to south Wales in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off on Sky Sports, before a huge London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at 5.30pm on BT Sport.

Both Manchester teams will be televised on the Sunday, with Pep Guardiola's side taking on Huddersfield at the Etihad at 1.30pm before United travel down to Brighton for the 4pm game. Both will be shown on Sky Sports. 

The first Monday Night Football of the new season arrives on August 20 when Crystal Palace face Liverpool at Selhurst Park, while the Reds are also on TV the following Saturday when they take on Brighton live on BT Sport at 5.30pm. 

Crystal Palace and Liverpool will do battle in the first Monday Night Football of the new season
Crystal Palace and Liverpool will do battle in the first Monday Night Football of the new season

Crystal Palace and Liverpool will do battle in the first Monday Night Football of the new season

Pascal Gross scored the only goal as Brighton beat Manchester United at home last season
Pascal Gross scored the only goal as Brighton beat Manchester United at home last season

Pascal Gross scored the only goal as Brighton beat Manchester United at home last season

That game comes after City's trip to Molineux to face Wolves (12.30pm on Sky Sports), while Sunday sees Watford face Palace and Newcastle welcome Chelsea to St James' Park on Sky. 

One of the most hotly-anticipated fixtures of the month will played on Monday, August 27 as Manchester United take on Tottenham live on Sky, with Liverpool, City, Arsenal and Spurs all televised on the weekend of September 1-2. 

The Premier League returns with a bang after the international break as Mauricio Pochettino goes head-to-head with Jurgen Klopp in Tottenham's first ever game at the new White Hart Lane on Saturday, September 15 (kick-off at 12.30pm).

Other big televised games in the month of September include the south coast derby between Southampton and Brighton on Monday, September 17, West Ham's home game against rivals Chelsea on September 23 and Liverpool's trip to Stamford Bridge at 5.30pm on Saturday, September 29.  

