World Cup 2018 quarter-final - Uruguay vs France LIVE score and updates

World Cup 2018 quarter-final - Uruguay vs France LIVE score and updatesby Rohan Toure 06/07/2018 08:20:00 0 comments 1 Views
World Cup 2018 quarter-final – Uruguay vs France, LIVE score: Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Luis Suarez among stars on show as two nations battle it out for semi-final spot
- Uruguay and France face off in Nizhniy Novgorod as they target last four spot
- France defeated Argentina in quarter-final while Uruguay eliminated Uruguay
- Winner will face either Brazil or Belgium, who play later today, in semi-final
By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Published: 07:59 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 08:16 EDT, 6 July 2018
Uruguay and France will battle it out for a place in the World Cup semi-finals after eliminating Portugal and Argentina respectively in the last eight.
The encounter will see the attacking flair of Luis Suarez take on the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann in Russia.
Brazil or Belgium lie in wait for the winner as the tournament unfortunately reaches the final stages.
Struggling to watch the action at work? Well, have no fear as Sportsmail's DAN RIPLEY will be providing live commentary on this afternoon's game which will kick off at 3pm (UK time).
For those viewing this on the mobile app, please click here to gain full access.
*Privacy policy
Click Here to Comment on this Article