England show no sign of nerves as they train for Sweden showdown

By Matthew Smith For Mailonline

Published: 03:56 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 08:12 EDT, 6 July 2018

England may be on the verge of a first World Cup semi-final in 28 years, but the players do not appear to be troubled by nerves just yet.

They trained early on Friday morning in Zelenogorsk, and there were plenty of smiles and laughter as they played a dodgeball-style game in order to warm up.

The only downside was that injury doubt Jamie Vardy could not play a full part in training with his team-mates ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final meeting with Sweden in Samara.

Jamie Vardy could not play a full part in training for England's quarter-final against Sweden

The striker sustained a groin strain during the last-16 penalty shootout victory over Colombia

Vardy was only able to join in with the warm-up for Friday morning's training session





The Leicester striker sustained a groin strain during the last-16 penalty shootout victory over Colombia on Tuesday, a problem that required an injection. He was only able to join in with the warm-up for Friday's session.

The Football Association said that every other member of Gareth Southgate's squad was fit enough to train. The England boss had suggested that as many as three players were doubtful heading into the Sweden match.

Fabian Delph was back in training after missing the previous match against Colombia to travel home for the birth of his first child.

Vardy aside, it was a cheerful picture as England trained in the driving rain at the stadium of Spartak Zelenogorsk, near their hotel in Repino just outside Saint Petersburg.

The FA said that every other member of Gareth Southgate's squad was fit enough to train

The rest of the players took part in a dodgeball-style training exercise in Zelenogorsk

England have often used different games in order to gain fitness, such as kabbadi

Raheem Stirling, Alli and Fabian Delph attempt to dodge a ball during training

They will take their two-and-a-half hour flight south to Samara later on Friday, where they will face the Swedes for a place in the last four.

To keep the pressure off the players, they were engaged in a game of dodgeball in order to warm-up, the latest in a string of unconventional games used by Gareth Southgate's staff to get their charges limbered up for training.

Previous exercises have included the tag-style game kabbadi, as well as throwing and catching Nerf missiles.

The England players looked largely nerveless and happy despite the high pressure game

It looked bitingly cold and wet in Zelenogorsk, with Alli especially wrapped up

Marcus Rashford was another well wrapped up, deploying both a woolly hat and a snood

England will reach the World Cup semi finals for the first time since 1990 with a victory

Delph gets a hug as he returns to training after travelling home to see the birth of his first child

As well as distracting from England's biggest game in years — their first World Cup quarter-final since 2006 — it also took the players' minds off the bad weather.

Heavy rain was falling in Zelengorsk and it looked bitingly cold, with most players wearing hats or gloves. Dele Alli wore a snood pulled up over his nose and mouth to keep out the chill.

England beat Colombia in the last-16 on penalties to reach this stage, and will play either Russia or Croatia in the semi-final if they see off Sweden.

Jesse Lingard attempts a handstand during training while Phil Jones watches on

Gareth Southgate appears to have a largely fully fit squad to choose from for the match

Alli chills out in the gym after the session as he relaxes before Saturday's big game in Russia