England Forward Vardy Doubtful For Q-Final Clash Vs Sweden

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is doubtful for England’s 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Sweden on Saturday in Samara after missing training through injury.

Vardy suffered a slight groin strain as the Three Lions overcame Colombia in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, and the injury prevented the 31-year-old from taking the crucial fifth penalty in the shoot-out which Eric Dier calmly converted.

According to a report on Leicester City Mercury, Vardy was given a post-match injection to settle the injury, but he is still recovering despite missing training on Friday.

Meanhwhile, the England players who featured in Tuesday’s match returned to training today (Friday) ahead of the last-eight clash with Sweden in Samara on Saturday, but John Stones said in his press conference that Vardy was absent.

“Vardy was the only one actually who wasn’t in training – a bit more of a precautionary thing,” Stones was quoted on English tabliod, Leicester Mercury.