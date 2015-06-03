Quadri’s Rival Assar Bags One-Year Ban For ‘Tarnishing Egypt’s Image With Bad Temper’

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria table tennis star, Aruna Quadri’s main African rival, Omar Assar, has been banned by Egypt from representing the country in any international event for one year, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Quadri and Assar have dominated men’s table tennis in Africa in recent years and are fierce rivals too.

Quadri is ranked 20th in the world, while Assar is a position behind him.

Egyptian table tennis federation president, Mootaz Ashour, according to a report in Kingfut.com stated that the ban came after Assar reportedly tarnished Egypt’s image during the Mediterranean games after he lost his temper during a game.

“Omar Assar is a great player and he plays in Dusseldorf in the biggest club in Germany, his problem is controlling his temper. I am asking him to learn to control his anger and to safeguard Egypt’s image,” Ashour said.

The 26-year-old won his first two matches in the Mediterranean games and could’ve competed for the gold medal but because of the ban he was unable to compete in the rest of the tounament.

Meanwhile, Assar has published a video on Facebook confirming that he didn’t in anyway tarnish Egypt’s image and if he had actually lost his temper during the game he would have been booked by the referee, which wasn’t the case as in table tennis a player is not allowed to raise his voice.

