Sadiq Missing In Roma’s List For Pre-Season, Set For Rangers Loan Deal

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq has been excluded from the list of players that will resume for pre-season duties at Italian side, AS Roma next week Monday in Trigoria, and a loan move to Scottish giants, Rangers is in the offing for the player, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Sadiq, 22, spent the second half of last season on loan at Dutch club NAC Breda after failing to nail down a regular playing time at the club.

He has been linked with a loan move to Scottish outfit Rangers and is rated highly by the club’s manager Steven Gerrard.

“We’re a fan of Umar Sadiq. He’d bring us a forward option – height, power, presence. He’s a player that works too hard believe it or not,” Gerrard recently stated in an interview with Dailyrecord.co.uk.

“He does tons and tons of running. He’s very enthusiastic. He’s the type of player who gives you just as much out of possession as he does in possession which is very important.”

The forward who was part of Nigeria’s U-23 team that won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympia Games still has three years on his current contract with AS Roma.

The Rome-based club have listed 31 players for the training camp with the likes of Edin Dzeko, Stephan El Shaarawy and new signing Justin Kluivert,among those that will report for duty

The players involved at this summer’s World Cup in Russia ; Aleksandar Kolarov, Alisson Becker and Federico Fazio – have been given additional time off.

