Stones To Mourinho, Maradona: We Were Clever Vs Colombia, Not Cheats

John Stones has responded to barbs made by Jose Mourinho and Diego Maradona labelling England players cheats following their triumph over Colombia.

Mourinho and Maradona had accused the Three Lions of using underhand tactics in their win.

But the Manchester City defender whiles reacting to the two football icons’ comments, reiterated that players of English team are clever, not cheats.

Stones also branded Colombia the ‘dirtiest’ team he has ever faced while defending England’s approach in their Round of 16 penalty shootout win.

“I say it’s clever. I think it is about having a great footballing brain and knowing when to do that without being called a cheat or diver,” he told ITV News.

Harry Maguire was also caught tumbling in the area in an attempt to win a penalty.

“I don’t think there is anyone in our team who would do that or want to do that.

“Being clever and buying a smart foul is something that we’ve got as a team and it can help us through the tournament.

Stones added: “They (Colomnia) are probably the dirtiest team I’ve ever come up against. I’ve never seen a game like this before and how they behaved. It was just so surprising to come across those things.