Jordan Nwora: Why I chose Nigeria Over USA In Basketball

University of Louisville undergraduate and basketball star, Jordan Nwora has explained that he opted to represent Nigeria’s D’Tigers because of his love for his fatherland.

He admits that it’s a great feeling having the opportunity to play under his father Alex Nwora who is the coach of the team and represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIBA World Cup African qualifiers in Lagos.

He also adds that the physicality of the African game has made him tough.

“It was a case of playing for Nigeria because I love the country. I have always played in African and Pan- African teams my whole life back in the State,s” Nwora told the Nigerian Basketball Federation media department.

He also thanks the Lagos fans and his teammates for the warm reception which made his homecoming and debut in ant international assignment easy.

“It was a great first experience playing in front of the home crowd, so I was just happy that my first qualifying games was a homecoming. They took me in with open arms and cheered me on. They supported me in what I was doing.

“First game was a little rough. It felt great, we had a successful tournament, I am just happy we were able to have the outcome that we expected.”

The player scored 36 points in the team’s last game against Mali

He hails team captain, Ike Diogu, Ben Uzoh and Jeleel Akindele whose experiences proved vital.

“They are all professionals, high level guys with high level characters. It’s been a great experience having had to take in a lot from them. They have a lot of experience when it comes to basketball, so playing with them, there is a lot of knowledge to be gained.”

