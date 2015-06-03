Everton Reject Leipzig’s £12m Bid For Lookman Permanent Deal

English Premier League club Everton have rejected a bid worth around £12m from RB Leipzig for their Nigerian-born forward, Ademola Lookman.

Lookman, 20, enjoyed a successful loan spell with RB Leipzig during the second half of last season.

He scored five goals in 11 league appearances during his spell with the Bundesliga outfit and the Germans are keen to keep on a permanent basis.

Leipzig, according to a report on Mirror.co.uk, are now weighing up an improved bid after the first move was knocked back by Everton knowing Lookman is keen to make the move.

He held talks with Everton chiefs last week over his future and they were reluctant to let him go.

But the talented 20-year old forward is ready to move on and make a fresh start after struggling for regular football during his time at Everton.

He joined for £10m from Charlton in January 2017 and scored on a dream debut against Manchester City.

But he made just 15 Premier League appearances – only four starts – over the next year before moving to Germany.

