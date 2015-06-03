Croatia put final touches on preparations for clash with Russia

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Meghan emulates ever-colourful Queen - and Kate - in a bright yellow shift dress

Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Croatia put final touches on preparations for clash with Russia

06/07/2018 14:19:00

Croatia put final touches on preparations for World Cup quarter-final clash with Russia as Zlatko Dalic insists his players have experience to block out the partisan home crowd

  • Croatia took part in their final training session on Friday ahead of Russia clash 
  • They are preparing to face the hosts in the World Cup quarter-final this weekend
  • Zlatko Dalic insisted his stars are experienced enough to deal with home crowd

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline and Pa Reporter

Published: 14:13 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 14:19 EDT, 6 July 2018

Croatia applied the final touch to their preparations for this weekend's World Cup quarter-final clash against hosts Russia.

Zlatko Dalic's men took to the field at the Park Arena on Friday morning and worked on just about everything before retiring to their hotel for a night of rest ahead of their most important game for 20 years.

They, like all in this side of the draw, are looking to seize on the opportunity of a weaker half and reach a World Cup final - but they will first have to deal with a reinvigorated Russia and the din of a partisan home crowd.    

Croatia trained at Park Arena in Sochi on Friday ahead of their quarter-final clash with Russia
Croatia trained at Park Arena in Sochi on Friday ahead of their quarter-final clash with Russia

Croatia trained at Park Arena in Sochi on Friday ahead of their quarter-final clash with Russia

The Croatia squad worked on their fitness and also took part in ball-related drills in the session
The Croatia squad worked on their fitness and also took part in ball-related drills in the session

The Croatia squad worked on their fitness and also took part in ball-related drills in the session

Zlatko Dalic's men face the hosts Russia in the World Cup quarter-final in Sochi on Saturday
Zlatko Dalic's men face the hosts Russia in the World Cup quarter-final in Sochi on Saturday

Zlatko Dalic's men face the hosts Russia in the World Cup quarter-final in Sochi on Saturday


Dalic is happy with his side's preparations and insisted on Friday his players have the experience to block the Russian fans out and focus on the game. 

'We cannot choose our opponent, be they the hosts or somebody else. We are facing a huge game in the quarter-finals, it doesn't matter who the opponent is,' he said.

'Every week, our players play in front of full houses with opponent's fans howling. This shouldn't be a problem for us, and ultimately we should not be hoping to have any excuses.'

Croatia are enjoying their best World Cup campaign since France 1998 - where they finished third - which has led to euphoric scenes across the country.

Dalic is hoping his side can keep the festivities going in front of the watchful eye of Croatia's president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who will again be in attendance in Sochi as the interest in football reaches fever pitch.

The Croats won all three games to top Group D ahead of second-placed Argentina and then edged Denmark in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Following some superb attacking displays, comparisons with the 1998 team that midfielder Ivan Rakitic - who was born in Switzerland to parents who originally hailed from Croatia - remembers so well were inevitably made.

Dalic insisted his players have the experience to block out the din of the home supporters
Dalic insisted his players have the experience to block out the din of the home supporters

Dalic insisted his players have the experience to block out the din of the home supporters

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic sends a long ball over to a team-mate during the session in Sochi
Croatia's Ivan Rakitic sends a long ball over to a team-mate during the session in Sochi

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic sends a long ball over to a team-mate during the session in Sochi

Luka Modric, who will be key to Croatia's chances of success, was also present for the session
Luka Modric, who will be key to Croatia's chances of success, was also present for the session

Luka Modric, who will be key to Croatia's chances of success, was also present for the session

'I remember in Moehlin in Switzerland, my home town, we were all crazy, we rooted, we wanted to show our Swiss neighbours how powerful a football nation we are,' Rakitic, who had dual citizenship but opted to play for Croatia, recalled.

CROATIA'S ROUTE TO WORLD CUP FINAL 

Quarter final: Russia

Semi-final: England/Sweden

Final: France/Brazil/Belgium  

'They are our heroes, they are our inspiration, they brought us to this point, and we would like to continue on their way, and hopefully we will take a step further tomorrow if we have the strength and luck to do so,' he added.

That Croatia side hammered Germany 3-0 to reach the semis in France, and Dalic is looking for a similar result on Saturday.

'I think that yesterday or the day before was 20 years since that (Germany) game - history is repeating itself, it doesn't have to be 3-0, 1-0 would suffice,' he said of the July 4 clash in Lyon.

'That was a great success for Croatia as a nation, and we are on the right track to repeat that feat.'

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic used Friday's training session to sharpen up on his shooting 
Croatia forward Ivan Perisic used Friday's training session to sharpen up on his shooting 

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic used Friday's training session to sharpen up on his shooting 

Striker Mario Mandzukic cut a focused figure as he took part in Croatia's final training session
Striker Mario Mandzukic cut a focused figure as he took part in Croatia's final training session

Striker Mario Mandzukic cut a focused figure as he took part in Croatia's final training session

Rakitic (right) said they will draw on Croatia's World Cup success in 1998 for inspiration
Rakitic (right) said they will draw on Croatia's World Cup success in 1998 for inspiration

Rakitic (right) said they will draw on Croatia's World Cup success in 1998 for inspiration

