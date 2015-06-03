Harry Kane believes England's togetherness can inspire them to beat Sweden

By Sami Mokbel for the Daily Mail

Published: 14:17 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 14:17 EDT, 6 July 2018

Harry Kane believes England's band of 'brothers' will roar their way to the World Cup semi finals on Saturday.

The captain says Gareth Southgate's side have grown so close during their Russian adventure that he views his team-mates as 'family'.

Manager Southgate has nurtured a feeling of togetherness amongst the squad and Kane insists the unbreakable bond formed between the players can propel England to glory here in Samara.

Harry Kane and his England team-mates take on Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals

Gareth Southgate has nurtured a feeling of togetherness amongst the England squad





He said: 'We're just like family, really. We've spent a lot of time together. We all get on very well. I spoke about the togetherness and trust before the tournament, but we always want to prove it on the pitch and show we can do it on the pitch.

'We have done that so far. It's made us even stronger. After that win against Colombia, the joy on everyone's faces - worked so hard to come through that, and it makes us even more proud of each other.

'I look at them as my brothers, and I know they look at me the same. We will do anything for each other and that is what we have to do for the rest of the tournament.'

Kane has described the England camp as 'family' ahead of the crunch clash with Sweden