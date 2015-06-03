World Cup 2018 quarter-final – Brazil vs Belgium LIVE score and updates

World Cup 2018 quarter-final – Brazil vs Belgium LIVE score and updatesby Rohan Toure 06/07/2018 14:15:00 0 comments 1 Views
World Cup 2018 quarter-final – Brazil 0-1 Belgium LIVE score: Fernandinho scored an own goal to give Red Devils early advantage in Kazan
- Fernandinho scored own goal to give Belgium early lead in Kazan
- Brazil starting XI: Alisson, Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Paulinho, Fernandinho, Willian, Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus
- Brazil subs: Cassio, Pedro Geromel, Filipe Luis, Douglas Costa, Renato Augusto, Marquinhos, Fred, Firmino, Taison, Ederson
- Belgium starting XI: Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, Fellaini, Witsel, Chadli, De Bruyne, Lukaku, Eden Hazard
- Belgium subs: Mignolet, Vermaelen, Carrasco, Mertens, Thorgan Hazard, Tielemans, Januzaj, Dembele, Boyata, Batshuayi, Dendoncker, Casteels
- Brazil take on Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals in Kazan on Saturday night
- Manchester City's Danilo has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament
- Romelu Lukaku believes Brazil's defence 'can be taken' in last eight showdown
- Winner will France in a World Cup semi-final after their 2-0 win over Uruguay
By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Published: 11:55 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 14:15 EDT, 6 July 2018
*Privacy Policy
Brazil and Belgium will battle it out in Kazan for a place in the World Cup semi-finals after coming past Mexico and Japan respectively in the last 16.
Neymar and Co are the favourites to lift the trophy in Moscow, but they are unlikely to have it all their own way against a side containing a host of Premier League stars.
Sportsmail's DAN RIPLEY brings you all the build, team news and live updates from the match, which kicks off at 7pm.
For those viewing this on the mobile app, please click here to gain full access.
Click Here to Comment on this Article