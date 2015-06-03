Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

WORLD NEWS

Meghan emulates ever-colourful Queen - and Kate - in a bright yellow shift dress

Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

RICHEST AFRICANS

Oba Otudeko

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Nassef Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Mike Adenuga

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Bishop David Oyedepo

Football

PSG confirm arrival of goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

PSG confirm arrival of Gianluigi Buffon as veteran goalkeeper gets measured up for new kit in arrival video

  • Gianluigi Buffon begins new adventure as he signs deal with Paris Saint-Germain
  • The goalkeeper has agreed a one-year contract with an option for another year
  • Buffon says only a project as ambitious as PSG's could've coaxed him out of Italy

By Alex Martin For Mailonline

Published: 13:29 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 13:58 EDT, 6 July 2018

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the arrival of veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer following his emotional exit from Juventus.

The French club released a video of Buffon getting measured up for a suit before he is unveiled wearing their new goalkeeper shirt for the 2018-19 campaign.

Buffon has signed a one-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions with the option for a further 12 months if he decides to continue on at Parc des Princes for a second season. Such an option would see him playing beyond his 42nd birthday. 

Gianluigi Buffon gives a thumbs-up as he dons the Paris Saint-Germain shirt for the first time
BUFFON'S CAREER 

Years

1995-2001

2001-2018

2018— 

Clubs

Parma

Juventus

PSG 

Apps

168

509

Honours

Serie A: 2001–02, 2002–03, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18.

Coppa Italia: 1998-99, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18

UEFA Cup: 1998–99 

World Cup: 2006

The Italian told the club's official website: 'It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris Saint-Germain.

'For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision.

'I want to thank the club and the president for their confidence. To have followed the club's incredible progression in recent years, I know what dreams Paris Saint-Germain and its fans have in their hearts.

'I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future.

'With my teammates and our supporters, we will share fantastic emotions at the Parc des Princes and in all of the stadiums in which we are going to represent Paris, a marvellous city that deserves to one day see its club at the top of international football.'

The video shows a man getting measured for a suit
The man's identity is eventually revealed
Buffon looks happy with his new shirt as he is unveiled as PSG's latest summer signing
PSG and Buffon align with regards to their Champions League ambitions. Both the club and the player have never lifted Europe's premiere trophy despite experiencing large amounts of domestic success.

Indeed, Buffon won nine Serie A titles with Juventus (11 if including those that were eventually taken away from Juventus) and five Coppa Italia titles in between Parma and the Old Lady. He also lifted the World Cup with Italy in 2006.  

Likewise, PSG have been crowned champions of France in five of the last six seasons but have not reached the semi-final stage of the Champions League since 1995.

Buffon has come markedly closer to lifting the famously big-eared trophy and is thrice a losing finalist. He experienced defeat in the 2003 final to AC Milan, in 2014 to Barcelona and in 2017 to Real Madrid.

Buffon has finished runner-up in the Champions League three times during his Juventus career
