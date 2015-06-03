Latest News

05/07/2018
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

Football

The view from Sweden… by an Englishman: Why the Swedes are getting cocky ahead of Sweden vs England

by 06/07/2018 13:58:00

The view from Sweden… by an Englishman: Why the Swedes are getting cocky ahead of World Cup quarter-final showdown

  • In survey of 94,000 Swedes asking who will win, 84% responded Sweden
  • 'Football's coming home' has now been changed to: 'They're going home'
  • Even Sven-Goran Eriksson thinks England would rather be playing against Brazil 

By Simon Higby For Mailonline

Published: 12:31 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 13:58 EDT, 6 July 2018

Simon Higby is an Englishman living in Stockholm. Here, he writes for Sportsmail on what it is like being surrounded by increasingly confident Swedes... 

The last time a Scandinavian nation beat England in the World cup the reaction from Norwegian commentator Bjørge Lillelien was pretty un-Scandinavian to say the least.

'We are the best in the world! We are the best in the world! We have beaten England 2-1 in football!! It is completely unbelievable! We have beaten England! England, birthplace of giants. 

'Lord Nelson, Lord Beaverbrook, Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Anthony Eden, Clement Attlee, Henry Cooper, Lady Diana – we have beaten them all. We have beaten them all! 

The Swedes are bullishly confident about their chances in the quarter-final showdown
The Swedes are bullishly confident about their chances in the quarter-final showdown

The Swedes are bullishly confident about their chances in the quarter-final showdown

In a survey of 94,000 Sweden fans, 84 per cent believe they will overcome England 
In a survey of 94,000 Sweden fans, 84 per cent believe they will overcome England 

In a survey of 94,000 Sweden fans, 84 per cent believe they will overcome England 

'Maggie Thatcher can you hear me? Maggie Thatcher, I have a message for you in the middle of the election campaign. I have a message for you: We have knocked England out of the football World Cup. Maggie Thatcher, as they say in your language in the boxing bars around Madison Square Garden in New York: Your boys took a hell of a beating! Your boys took a hell of a beating!'

Now England face their Scandinavian neighbours, Sweden, in the World Cup quarter final and this seems to be the attitude pre-match. 

Before a ball has been kicked there is an air of over confidence this side of the North Sea. From someone who has lived in Sweden for over 10 years it is clear something has happened to these usually calm and humble people.

'Since Zlatan retired, we have to take his place'

This is what I was told by a colleague and that's exactly what I put it down to - The Zlatan effect. He has changed society. 

'The Zlatan Ibrahimovic effect' has made people in Sweden feel comfortable being confident
'The Zlatan Ibrahimovic effect' has made people in Sweden feel comfortable being confident

'The Zlatan Ibrahimovic effect' has made people in Sweden feel comfortable being confident

Thanks to him it's now okay to be extrovert, to stand out, to have confidence - especially for Sweden's younger generations. So here are a few of the politely cocky things I have picked up this week:

I was down at the sport shop the other day where a young lad was getting an England shirt with his Dad. The shop worker put the shirt in the bag and said 'You won't have much use for that after Saturday'

A British friend of mine found a message stuck to his computer screen the day after the Colombia game. An image of Zlatan pulling off his overhead-kick against England with the simple message 'Remember?'

Ingmar Bergman, one of Sweden's most famous people, directed a film called the seventh sail. In it the grim reaper plays chess with the lead character where he asks:

- I am death.

- I have come for you

- How about a game of chess?

I was sent an email, with accompanying photo, where the lines had been altered to:

- I am Sweden

- I have come for you

- How about a game of football?

The friendly rivalry has been played out between Englishmen and Swedes across the country
The friendly rivalry has been played out between Englishmen and Swedes across the country

The friendly rivalry has been played out between Englishmen and Swedes across the country

The epitome of the Swedish cockiness is people sitting around in the office talking about keeping the semi-final day 'free'. That is usually the reserve of the English supporters but not this year.

Listening to commercial radio on the way into work the presenters began singing the 'footballs coming home' song. But changing the words to 'They're going home, they're going home, they're going, England's going home'.

Even England's old manager, Sven-Göran Eriksson, is joining in the banter, claiming that 'England would prefer to be playing Brazil'. This may not be Zlatanesque sledging but is he saying Sweden are better than Brazil?

I was also asked: 'You know Brazil now have a word for when Germany beat them in the World cup? Mineirazo, it apparently means spirit of national shame. What will the English word be?' 'Be off with you, you cheeky sod' was my very eloquent reply.

Sven Goran Eriksson believes England would rather be facing Brazil than Sweden 
Sven Goran Eriksson believes England would rather be facing Brazil than Sweden 

Sven Goran Eriksson believes England would rather be facing Brazil than Sweden 

Sweden have a large and vocal group of travelling supporters who will be in Samara
Sweden have a large and vocal group of travelling supporters who will be in Samara

Sweden have a large and vocal group of travelling supporters who will be in Samara

A quick look at the sports paper here in Sweden reveals that their confidence is sky high. Out of 94,000 people, 84% thought Sweden would win.

One of Sweden's football journalists writes, next to a pic with the BBC team, 'bring it on lads, lets see where home really is... '

There is even a Swede who has pitted the best of Swedish culture and business against the best of the English. He claims Sweden win 10 to 9. See the image below. It's doing the rounds on email and Facebook with many Swedes claiming we can't even beat them in culture...

Apparently Sweden come out on top in a comparison of the two nations' culture
Apparently Sweden come out on top in a comparison of the two nations' culture

Apparently Sweden come out on top in a comparison of the two nations' culture

We have a thing at the office called a nära o kära day, a day you can take off to do something with your loved ones on short notice. I was suggested to me to take mine on Monday. Good banter.

The Swedish press is going all Fleet Street right now too. With one publication overlaying the Saint George's Cross with Swedish hand sticking two fingers up. 

Of course it must be said that all of the banter I have received since it was clear we were to play Sweden in the quarter-finals has been all good natured, if a touch over-confident. Lets just hope that the three lions do the business on Saturday so I can stride into the office Monday morning, not say a word and just smile a lot.

Otherwise it's nära o kära day! 

Perhaps Swedish fans' extreme confidence in their side will be tested on Saturday night
Perhaps Swedish fans' extreme confidence in their side will be tested on Saturday night

Perhaps Swedish fans' extreme confidence in their side will be tested on Saturday night


