Griezmann Named Man Of The Match In France’s Q-Final Win Over Uruguay

By Adeboye Amosu:

France forward, Antoine Griezmann, has been named the man-of-the-match in his country’s 2-0 quarter- final win against Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

The Atletico Madrid star scored Les Blues’ second goal of the encounter in the 61st minute.

Rapheal Varane got the opener for France four minutes before the break.

It was Griezmann’s third goal of the tournament and the first from open play.

Griezmann netted from the spot in the games against Australia which France won 2-1 and converted another spot-kick in Les Blues’ 4-3 win against Argentina in the last eight.

Didier Deschamp’s men will face the winner of Brazil versus Belgium clash in the semi-final.

