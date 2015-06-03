Sweden’s Granqvist Misses Birth Of Second Child To Prepare For England Clash

Sweden defender, Andreas Granqvist, has missed the birth of his child after deciding to stay in Russia to prepare to take on England in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final tie.

Granqvist’s wife Sofie according to a report in mirror.co.uk gave birth to the couple’s second child Mika on Thursday night.

But he was in Russia with the rest of his teammates making the final preparations for Saturday’s crucial clash against the Three Lions.

He shared an adorable photo of the new arrival on social media, with the caption: “So happy and proud of my wife. Both are healthy and well.”

Earlier in the week Granqvist said he would fly home if he could, but wanted to do everything he could to make sure he could play.

The game against England will be Sweden’s biggest match since their World Cup semi-final fixture against Brazil at the 1994 World Cup in the United States of America.

Unblock the FIFA World Cup with ExpressVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN