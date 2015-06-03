Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of "Lamba"?

06/07/2018
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate

06/07/2018

World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Belgium Betting Tips

This is the pick of the Quarter-Final clashes at the 2018 World Cup with two of the strongest teams left in the tournament set to tussle it out for a place in the last four. It will be the first really big test for both sides and we should learn a lot about Tite’s Brazil and Roberto Martinez’s Belgium in Kazan.

Brazil’s progress has been the smoother of the two with no real alarms yet, despite a somewhat unconvincing draw in their opening fixture against Switzerland. Brazil have reeled off three straight 2-0 wins since, the first time since 2006 that they’ve won three consecutive matches inside 90 minutes at a World Cup. Defensively they’ve looked very solid, however they are yet to face a team with anything like the attacking quality that Belgium possess. Even Mexico were curiously cautious in the last round, never really committing enough bodies forward to test this Brazilian back-line.
Belgium will certainly be bolder and they’ve showcased plenty of attacking quality so far at this tournament. They are the top scorers in the competition with 3 goals per game on average and in matches where they’ve played their strongest line-up, they’ve averaged 3.67 per game. They were dealt a real scare in the last 16, surprisingly trailing 2-0 against Japan and seemingly heading out before staging a dramatic late comeback, to turn the game on its head and win 3-2.

They certainly can’t afford to give the Brazilians a two goal head-start here and Tite’s side would have been able to draw positives from some of Belgium’s defending at this tournament. They also conceded two against Tunisia in the group stage and with Neymar starting to look sharp and Philippe Coutinho and Willian both enjoying good tournaments, Brazil look well capable of exposing any problems Belgium have at the back. The South American giants may also enjoy playing against a team that is willing to defend a higher line, as it should give them space to play on the break and they can be devastating at counter-attacking football with the pace they have in their side.
However Belgium’s side is packed with individual quality and players such as Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne are capable of producing a moment of magic at any time that could see Brazil’s defence breached for the first time since the opening game. The suspension of holding midfielder Casemiro is also significant and his absence could just leave Brazil’s back four more exposed than they have been so far in Russia.

While they would have expected to win comfortably, the Belgian dressing room must be buzzing after the comeback against Japan and if they can carry that momentum into this one and really try and take the fight to Brazil, this could develop into a cracking contest. Overall there looks to be value in backing Both Teams to Score here while going for Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score also appeals, given the sheer volume of attacking quality that will be on the pitch.

If you fancy a goalscorer bet, backing Eden Hazard to score anytime looks good. He has already netted twice at this tournament and is the man Belgium most regularly look to for inspiration. Brazil have injury problems in the full-back areas so this game could just be made for Hazard to shine from out wide.

Brazil Predicted Lineup: Alisson, Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Jesus

Belgium Predicted Lineup: Courtois, Vertonghen, Kompany, Alderweireld, Chadli, Witsel, Dembele, Meunier, De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku
HEAD TO HEAD
These sides have only met once previously at the World Cup. That came at the last 16 stage in 2002 and saw Brazil win 2-0 en-route to winning the trophy. That was also the most recent meeting between the sides, with the other meetings all friendlies in the 20th Century. (Source)

BRAZIL VS BELGIUM STATS
Brazil have been knocked out of the World Cup by a European side in each of the last three tournaments (vs France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and Germany in 2014).
Belgium have reached consecutive World Cup quarter-finals for the first time – they lost at this stage to Argentina in 2014.
Belgium have scored 12 goals so far in the 2018 World Cup – at no single tournament in the competition have they scored more (also 12 in 1986).
Brazil are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions (W11 D4), conceding just three goals in that run.
Belgium are unbeaten in their last 23 matches (W18 D5), the longest current run of any team left in the 2018 World Cup.
Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 19 goals in his 18 games for Belgium under Roberto Martinez, scoring 10 and assisting nine.
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku has scored with four of his five shots on target so far at the 2018 World Cup.
Brazil forward Neymar has been involved in 20 goals in his last 19 matches for Brazil, scoring 11 and assisting nine.

