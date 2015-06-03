Brazil 1-2 Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne wins World Cup quarter-final

By Ian Herbert For The Daily Mail

Published: 15:54 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 19:16 EDT, 6 July 2018

It was a picture of devastation at the end: Neymar on his haunches and Fernandinho flat on his back, staring into the black night sky after their nation’s third quarter-final loss in four World Cups.

Belgium, a nation of 11 million people, have developed the technical and tactical capacity to beat Brazil, a nation of 207 million. They out-thought and out-played them for 75 minutes of quite stunning counter-attacking football from which Brazil could not find a way back, despite two gilt-edged chances of their own.

As the Belgians tired in the last 15 minutes, Brazil seemed justified in their demands for a penalty after Gabriel Jesus nutmegged Jan Vertonghen and seemed to be clattered by Vincent Kompany. VAR ruled that the ball had already run out of play, though it was in play at the moment of Kompany’s initial contact.

Belgium defender Vincent Kompany runs to celebrate their opening goal of the game, but it was a Fernandinho own goal

The Belgium players celebrate together after they take a one-goal lead against Brazil in their World Cup quarter-final clash

Kevin De Bruyne shoots at goal and double's Belgium's lead as he finds the bottom corner of the net with a fierce strike

Belgium's No 7 is ecstatic at full-time on Friday night after his superb first-half goal helped the Red Devils reach the last-four

Belgium players celebrate after confirming their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup courtesy of a well-earned victory

Belgium captain Eden Hazard falls to his knees in celebration as the referee blows the final whistle to confirm their victory

Neymar hides his face in his hands after Brazil are sent packing from the World Cup by Belgium at the quarter-final stage





MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER RATINGS BRAZIL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Fagner 5.5, T Silva 6, Miranda 5.5, Marcelo 7; Coutinho 7, Fernandinho 4.5, Paulinho 6 (Augusto 7); Neymar 6, Jesus 5.5 (Costa 58) Willian 6 (Firmino 46). Subs not used: Cassio, Pedro Geromel, Filipe Luis, Marquinhos, Fred, Taison, Ederson. Goals: Augusto 73 Booked: Fernandinho, Fagner Manager: Tite BELGIUM (3-4-3): Courtois 7.5, Alderweireld 6.5, Kompany 6, Vertonghen 8; Meunier 7.5, Fellaini 7, Witsel 6.5, Chadli 7 (Vermaelen 83); Lukaku 6.5 (Tielemans 87), De Bruyne 8.5, E Hazard 6.5. Subs not used: Mignolet, Carrasco, Mertens, T Hazard, Januzaj, Dembele, Boyata, Batshuayi, Dendoncker, Casteels. Goals: Fernandino 13 (OG), De Bruyne 31 Booked: Alderweireld, Meunier Manager: Roberto Martinez Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia) Attendance: 42,873

But Belgium did enough. Their golden generation, whose ascent to the higher plateau has been long awaited, delivered at last. And on a night which enhances Roberto Martinez’s reputation hugely, their tactics were smarter, surprising Brazil for a first half which saw the game put out of their reach.

Martinez switched Romelu Lukaku to the right of the attacking line and created space to deploy Kevin De Bruyne as a withdrawn striker, driving forward between the midfield and defensive lines.

Though the usual back three also became a four as soon as they fell out of possession, Belgium took the bold risk of keeping two men up.

‘When you play Brazil, you have to get a tactical advantage,’ Martinez said. ‘It would be too easy to hope that you bring your game and win the match. We had to be brave, tactically.’

Brazil contributed to their own fate, too. The suspension of Casemiro, the granite presence in front of their defence, always seemed likely to create a chink of light for the Belgians but no one imagined quite how much.

Defensively, Brazil were fragile. The pace of De Bruyne, with Lukaku and, gradually, Eden Hazard, blew a hole through the heart of their side.

There was early good fortune for Belgium. Nacer Chadli’s inswinging corner glanced off the top of Kompany’s head and was diverted in off Fernandinho’s shoulder.

And it was as they looked to draw level that Brazil were most vulnerable. Lukaku’s contribution had been erratic for the first half-hour but he gained possession in front of his own penalty area, stormed beyond Fernandinho and drove a ball out right to De Bruyne.

Marcelo allowed the Manchester City player time to stop, assess and and take aim, which he did, then despatched the ball into the bottom corner.’

Marouane Fellaini added steel at the back of the Belgium midfield and Vertonghen contributed to their defensive resolve. For Brazil, there was no way through. Jesus skewed a headed chance and Philippe Coutinho was reduced to taking aim from distance.

Replays show the ball deflected off the arm of Kompany's Manchester City's team-mate Fernandinho and into the net

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson falls to the ground as he fails to save the ball from going into Brazil's net to give Belgium the lead

Philippe Coutinho (No 11) and Marcelo (No 12) can only watch as the ball flies towards the Brazil goal, destined for the net

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson dived to his right but failed to save the shot from De Bruyne, which nestled in the corner of the net

Belgium's No 7 points to the sky as he finishes his celebration following the goal that gave them a two-goal lead in the match

Neymar wipes the sweat from his face as he waits for the match to restart after his Brazil side fall two goals down to Belgium

Brazil coach Tite sent Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino into a 4-2-4 formation and the side began to find a way back. After the penalty appeal, Jesus made way for Douglas Costa and he was dangerous. Thibaut Courtois’s leap to his right to save was part of a monumental display from him.

For pure, individual attacking talent, Belgium continued to deliver what generations have come to expect of Brazil. In the blink of an eye, they cleared two thirds of the field and almost scored again. Chadli dispossessed Fernandino on the Brazil right and found De Bruyne, who flashed a left-foot shot inches wide.

But with 15 minutes to run Belgium were tiring, Fellaini and the defenders struggling to find the competitive intent which had put them on the brink of this victory. The menace all came through Coutinho who was given a fraction of space which allowed him to deliver the cross for which substitute Renato Augusto leapt to direct home a header.

Renato Augusto of Brazil guides a header into the Belgium net to pull his side back within a goal with 15 minutes left to play

Augusto celebrates while Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois asks questions of the Belgium defence following Brazil's goal

Augusto rushes the ball back to the centre circle so Belgium can restart the game as Brazil look to mount a famous comeback

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini clashes with Brazil forward Neymar in the centre of the pitch early in the tie

Referee Milorad Mazic gives Fellaini a talking to while Neymar remains on the floor clutching his head in the centre circle

Brazil's Neymar attempts to win his side a penalty by making the most of a very slight contact from Fellaini in the Belgium box

Fellaini confronts the Paris Saint-Germain forward over his attempts to con the referee with an act of simulation

Matchday official Mazic speaks to the Brazil talisman following his dive inside the penalty area - but he escaped a yellow card

Then, the two chances which will be haunting Brazil today. Augusto ran through on goal, fed by Coutinho, and blasted wide. Coutinho ran in, fed by Neymar, and did the same.

In the aftermath, Tite rejected the idea that Europeans — who have all four semi-final berths — possess a pragmatism that the South Americans lack.

‘Randomness happens and it was harsh on us,’ he said. There are European teams left — that is normal.’

So Brazil return home, their wait for a sixth World Cup extended to 20 years at least, wondering what they must do to clinch it again.

Belgium defender Kompany dives in on his Manchester City team-mate Gabriel Jesus in an attempt to stop a dangerous attack

The Belgium No 4 appears to catch Brazil's striker on the ankle as he fails to win the ball on the edge of the six-yard box

The tackle sends Brazil's No 9 flying into the air and crashing to the ground while Kompany is quick to protest his innocence

Brazil players call for a penalty to be given, but the referee eventually gives Belgium a goal kick after consulting VAR

Courtois makes a stunning save to deny Brazil star Neymar in the 94th minute of the match and keep Belgium in front

Neymar walks off the pitch with his head down after his Brazil side exited a third-straight competition at quarter-final stage