Neymar plays second fiddle to Eden Hazard as Belgium beat Brazil

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

0out of 5

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

0out of 5

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

0out of 5

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

0out of 5

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Football

Neymar plays second fiddle to Eden Hazard as Belgium beat Brazil

by 06/07/2018 20:10:00 0 comments 1 Views

Neymar plays second fiddle to Eden Hazard as Belgium dump Brazil out of World Cup... once again the PSG star's histrionics massively let him down

By Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline

Published: 15:59 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 20:10 EDT, 6 July 2018

After Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's exit from the World Cup, Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard admitted it was 'time to shine' on the biggest stage of all.

And he is duly doing so, helping lead Belgium to the semi-finals of the World Cup, where they will face France in a mouth-watering clash next Tuesday. 

Hazard may have not scored in Kazan but he proved a real nightmare, dumping Neymar and Co out of the competition. 

Here, Sportsmail rates the Real Madrid targets' performances during the crunch quarter-final clash...

Eden Hazard came out on top as Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup
Eden Hazard came out on top as Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup

Eden Hazard came out on top as Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup


INDIVIDUAL BRILLIANCE

Hazard led from the front for the Red Devils on Friday, dazzling on the left and running the Brazil defence absolutely ragged.

While he may not have got on the scoresheet, he thrived alongside fellow Premier League stars Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

The Chelsea man caused Fagner a host of problems and was instrumental as Belgium counter-attacked in style, using his pace and trickery to lead the deadly attacks and dump the favourites out of the World Cup.

HAZARD RATING: 4.5/5

Neymar has won the acclaim of being just below Ronaldo and Messi in the pecking order and after their shock 7-1 defeat at the hands of Germany at their own World Cup, it was expected the Brazilian would shine in Russia.

But his summer ended in disaster, with Neymar failing to influence proceedings in Kazan against Roberto Martinez's outfit.

Despite getting into dangerous positions and putting the Belgium defence on the back foot at times, Neymar found it tough against a strong and powerful Belgium side.

Marouane Fellaini's elbow early on on Neymar set the tone. In the opening stages, Belgium's defence let the PSG star know they would not be giving him an easy ride.

NEYMAR RATING 3.5/5 

Chelsea star Hazard was exceptional in attack for Belgium, leading deadly counter-attacks
Chelsea star Hazard was exceptional in attack for Belgium, leading deadly counter-attacks

Chelsea star Hazard was exceptional in attack for Belgium, leading deadly counter-attacks

TEAM WORK

Hazard's endless energy proved a real thorn in Brazil's defence. The 27-year-old never stopped running down the flanks and stretched the opposition, putting fear into Tite's side.

But it wasn't just his attacking work-rate on the ball that paid off. The winger helped ease pressure on his defensive team-mates by coming short for the ball when needed.

Thanks to his dazzling footwork, Hazard won his side vital free-kicks, helping run down time with Brazil applying all the pressure in the second half.

HAZARD RATING 4.5/5

The £198million man may have had a quiet opening period, but he stepped up his intensity in the second half.

With Brazil down 2-0, Neymar was at the forefront of all attacks and worked tirelessly to get his side back into the game. 

With the Selecao very much chasing the game late on, Neymar found himself up top and was solely used for his attacking duties.

NEYMAR RATING 3.5/5 

Neymar enjoyed more of the ball in the second half but failed to influence proceedings
Neymar enjoyed more of the ball in the second half but failed to influence proceedings

Neymar enjoyed more of the ball in the second half but failed to influence proceedings

LEADERSHIP

Hazard may not be a natural leader compared to the likes of Vincent Kompany and Co but he more than does his talking with the ball and work rate.

The former Lille man inspires his team-mates onto greater things thanks to his dazzling performances.

With Hazard upping his game, De Bruyne, Lukaku and Co followed. Led by example in the front three.

HAZARD RATING 4/5

He may not be Brazil's captain but Neymar is definitely the talisman of Tite's team, the one every player looks up to.

But that failed to come to fruition on Friday, with Neymar struggling to conjure up his magic against a rugged Belgium midfield and defence.

Neymar may have attracted plenty of the ball but he couldn't take the game by the scruff of the neck when Brazil needed it most. In fact, arguably in Russia, Philippe Coutinho has been the country's main star.

NEYMAR RATING 3/5 

Hazard may not be Belgium's natural leader but he lets his football do the talking
Hazard may not be Belgium's natural leader but he lets his football do the talking

Hazard may not be Belgium's natural leader but he lets his football do the talking

HISTRIONICS

Whether it's with Chelsea or Belgium, Hazard frustratingly finds himself on the floor more than he would like.

But that's more down to his fantastic trickery, with defenders struggling to cope with his fast feet.

Hazard let his football do the talking on Friday, helping fire Belgium into the last four of the World Cup, where they will face France.

HAZARD RATING 4/5

Much of the talk coming into this game has been about Neymar's theatrics, with his antics against Mexico causing plenty of dismay among football fans worldwide. 

And on Friday, Neymar caused even more controversy after he went down easily in the area on 52 minutes after tangling legs with Manchester United midfielder Fellaini.

The Brazilian dragged out his right foot and caught Fellaini's before going down in the box. However, rightly so, the referee waved play on after consulting VAR.

And with just minutes to go, Neymar again went down in the area, thrusting himself to the ground after a slight push from Thomas Meunier. Definitely did not warrant a penalty and the referee saw it that way too. 

Less of the histrionics and Neymar would be respected much more by the world of football.   

NEYMAR RATING 2/5 

Neymar went down twice looking for penalties but both times the referee waved play on
Neymar went down twice looking for penalties but both times the referee waved play on

Neymar went down twice looking for penalties but both times the referee waved play on

OVERALL RATING 

HAZARD RATING 17/20

NEYMAR RATING 12/20

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Ojo: Sunshine Stars Set For Fight To The Finish Against Relegation

Arsenal Boy Nwakali Denies NAC Breda Switch, Eager For Bigger Deal

World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Belgium Betting Tips

Sweden’s Granqvist Misses Birth Of Second Child To Prepare For England Clash

Russia 2018: Varane, Griezmann On Target As France Edge Uruguay To Reach Semi-Finals

Griezmann Named Man Of The Match In France’s Q-Final Win Over Uruguay

Uruguay Coach Tabarez: Sad To Go Out Of World Cup, We Can Do Better In Copa America

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More