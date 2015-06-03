Gareth Southgate's waistcoat raised at full mast above Warwick Castle

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline

Published: 18:41 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 19:47 EDT, 6 July 2018

Gareth Southgate's waistcoat has become quite a talking point among England supporters and the item of clothing took on new heights at Warwick Castle on Friday.

At the request of radio station Capital Birmingham, the waistcoat, a replica of which is worn by Three Lions boss Southgate for matches, replaced the flag atop a turret in the early morning.

To add to the feelgood factor of what was billed a monumental moment of national pride, a bird of prey landed on the turret to mark the waistcoat at full mast.

Gareth Southgate's navy waistcoat was raised at full mast above Warwick Castle on Friday

Southgate's waistcoat has become a popular fashion trend among England supporters





National pride is stronger than ever ahead of England's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden in Samara on Saturday.

Watching on from a stream live in the studio, Capital Birmingham's presenters could not believe the dream of raising Southgate's waistcoat became a reality, much to the confusion of visiting tourists.

Southgate has become an unlikely style icon from his World Cup appearances on the touchline with the navy waistcoat his signature look.

It has also been seen as a good luck charm and can be purchased in Marks and Spencer for £65

A photoshopped image saw the waistcoat feature pinstripe letters reading 'It's coming home'

But receiving a wave of support, there has been an online petition to get the version made

The waistcoat - seen by some as a good luck charm - is available for purchase for £65 from Marks and Spencer - but some online users have called for the retailer to make one typographic alteration.

A photoshopped version of the waistcoat showed pin-stripe lettering which read 'it's coming home', a phrase used frequently by England supporters as World Cup fever sweeps the nation.

And while it initially began as a joke, it has been transformed into an online petition with Huawei Mobile UK leading calls to get the amended waistcoat in stores.