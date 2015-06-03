'He shouldn't be allowed to play with them': Lukaku lauded by Rio Ferdinand in Brazil win

By Danny Gallagher For Mailonline

Romelu Lukaku took centre stage against Brazil on Friday night to prove he can perform on the big occasion, and his performance certainly did not go unnoticed by Rio Ferdinand.

Lukaku starred as Belgium produced another dramatic victory of the World Cup, sealing a famous 2-1 win to book their place in the semi-finals.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and a Fernandinho own-goal secured victory for the Europeans, though it was the dominant nature of Lukaku in the final third which made things happen.

Romelu Lukaku was the star up front as Belgium beat Brazil to progress to the semi-final stage

Lukaku was lavished with praise by pundits Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer in the studio

Watching on in the BBC studio, former pro turned pundit Ferdinand could only describe Lukaku's performance by likening it to a school match in which one player is too powerful for his peers.

'It's like playing in the school playground and you have a 16-year-old playing against the 11-year-olds, It's like that he's too big and too strong for everyone,' Ferdinand explained.





'He shouldn't be allowed to play with them almost!'

Ferdinand's views were quickly echoed by fellow pundit Alan Shearer, who suggested the Manchester United man had put in nearly the perfect centre-forward performance.

Ferdinand compared Lukaku to the boy at school who plays football against the younger kids

Shearer claimed Lukaku's first-half display in Kazan was among the finest of his career

'Ive been very, very impressed with him. Pace, power, touch, strength, technique, bringing people into the game and he's played that role very well because he's been asked to do a different one - to pull out wide a little bit to create space for (Eden) Hazard or De Bruyne,' said Shearer.

'You could tell after four or five minutes when the ball went up to him you thought, "he's in the mood tonight," I think this is one of the best 45 minutes we've seen of Lukaku.

'Once he's got that yard in front of you you're not catching him because he's that quick and too strong. All he needs is the goal and you've got the perfect centre-forward performance.'

Lukaku's selfless nature enabled his team-mates to flourish and win the game for Belgium, though it also hampered his chances of winning the Golden Boot.

England's Harry Kane continues to lead the way with six goals, while Lukaku sits in second alongside Cristiano Ronaldo on four.