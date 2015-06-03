De Bruyne Bags MOTM Award In Belgium’s Win Vs Brazil

Kevin De Bruyne won the man of the match award in Belgium’s 2-1 win over Brazil in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match in Kazan on Friday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

It’s the first time De Bruyne was named man of the match at the tournament in Russia.

The Manchester City playmaker provided an assist for Belgium’s opener which was an own goal from Fernandinho in the 13th minute.

De Bruyne in the 31st minute finished off a brilliant play from Romelu Lukaku, Powering home a 20 yard shot to seal a semi-final berth for The Red Devils.

Renato Augusto pulled one back for Brazil in the second half.

Belgium will face France in an entertaining semi-final clash next week.

