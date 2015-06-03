Fernandinho Own Goal, De Bruyne Cracker Shoot Down Galant Brazil As Belgium Grab Berth To Face France In Semi-Finals

Belgium pulled the chestnut out of the fire on Friday defeating Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The win extended Belgium’s winning streak to 24 international games.

An own goal from Fernandinho in the 13th minute gave the Red Devils the lead.

The lead was doubled in the 31st minute by Kevin De Bruyne who finished off a brilliant work from Romelu Lukaku in the 31st minute.

Substitute Renato Augusto pulled one back for Brazil after coming on in the 76th minute.

Belgium playing a in a 3-4-3 formation outplayed Brazil on the counter attack with Lukaku searing pace troubling the defence line of the Selacao.

But it was Brazil that came close to scoring with Thiago Silva coming close with a header.

Belgium were resolute in defending and they limited Brazil to just shots from distant till the break.

In the second half, Tite made a change bringing in on Roberto Firimino for Willian and also Douglas Costa Gabriel Jesus.

Both players stretched the Belgian defence which forced Roberto Martinez’s side into defending.

Brazil had two penalty appeal in the 54th and in the 56th minute but the calls were waved off by the referee.

Augusto made it 2-1 for Brazil heading in Coutinho’s lovely chip into the box.

Phillipe Coutinho missed a glaring chance in the 83rd minute to draw Brazil level. The Barcelona star blazed Neymar’s cutback pass wide.

Thibaut Courtois made an outstanding save in the additional time of the encounter to Neymar parry Neymar’s fierce shot from the edge of the box.

Belgium will face France in the semi-finals of the competition on Wednesday .

