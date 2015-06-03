Fernandinho Own Goal, De Bruyne Cracker Shoot Down Galant Brazil As Belgium Grab Berth To Face France In Semi-Finals

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Football

Fernandinho Own Goal, De Bruyne Cracker Shoot Down Galant Brazil As Belgium Grab Berth To Face France In Semi-Finals

06/07/2018 16:25:00
Belgium pulled the chestnut out of the fire on Friday defeating Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The win extended Belgium’s winning streak to 24 international games.
An own goal from Fernandinho in the 13th minute gave the Red Devils the lead.
The lead was doubled in the 31st minute by Kevin De Bruyne who finished off a brilliant work from Romelu Lukaku in the 31st minute.
Substitute Renato Augusto pulled one back for Brazil after coming on in the 76th minute.
Belgium playing a in a 3-4-3 formation outplayed Brazil on the counter attack with Lukaku searing pace troubling the defence line of the Selacao.
But it was Brazil that came close to scoring with Thiago Silva coming close with a header.
Belgium were resolute in defending and they limited Brazil to just shots from distant till the break.
In the second half, Tite made a change bringing in on Roberto Firimino for Willian and also Douglas Costa Gabriel Jesus.
Both players stretched the Belgian defence which forced Roberto Martinez’s side into defending.
Brazil had two penalty appeal in the 54th and in the 56th minute but the calls were waved off by the referee.
Augusto made it 2-1 for Brazil heading in Coutinho’s lovely chip into the box.
Phillipe Coutinho missed a glaring chance in the 83rd minute to draw Brazil level. The Barcelona star blazed Neymar’s cutback pass wide.
Thibaut Courtois made an outstanding save in the additional time of the encounter to Neymar parry Neymar’s fierce shot from the edge of the box.
Belgium will face France in the semi-finals  of the competition on Wednesday.
