THINGS YOU MISSED from France vs Uruguay and Brazil vs Belgium

By Jaime Wright and Will Griffee For Mailonline

Published: 16:15 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 01:29 EDT, 7 July 2018

France dispatched Uruguay and Belgium dumped Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday.

There were plenty of talking points as Neymar continued to infuriate fans as he accompanied his flashes of brilliance with a blatant dive and the break up of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani's partnership proved costly for Oscar Tabarez's side.

Sportsmail's JAIME WRIGHT and WILL GRIFFEE were hand to cover anything you may have missed from Friday's quarter-final clashes.

Kevin de Bruyne was one of the stars of the show, scoring Belgium's second goal vs Brazil





URUGUAY WITH SUAREZ AND CAVANI Results since March 2017 Won: 9 Draw: 2 Lost: 1 Goals scored: 20 Goals conceded: 6

Cavani's absence costs Suarez and Uruguay

Friday's epic saw Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez not involved in a Uruguay starting line up for the first team since they were beaten 4-1 by Brazil back in March 2017.

Cavani was ruled out of the match due to a calf injury suffered in the last-16 victory over Portugal earlier this week. His absence split up the dangerous strike partnership that makes Uruguay such a terrifying attacking force.

In that time, Uruguay have lost only once in 13 matches, scoring 20 times — 12 of which belong to either Cavani or Suarez — and conceding just six.

Their strong form saw them enter the tournament in Russia as one of the dark horses, but the absence of Cavani — their tournament top scorer with three goals —proved costly on the day.

Gimenez cries his eyes out during game

Tears at a major tournament are no surprise. And that was just what we saw as Uruguay stared defeat in the face.

Jose Gimenez was one who was especially upset with Uruguay's impending doom, but he couldn't hold back the tears for full-time as the waterworks kicked in on the pitch.

Uruguay's match-winner in the opening game against Egypt was seen struggling to control his emotions while standing in the wall before a France free-kick.

Jose Gimenez lets his emotions get the better of him before the end of Uruguay's defeat

The Uruguay player lets the tears out as he stands in the wall for a France free-kick

Cantona's Mbappe tribute... and bizarre impression

After Kylian Mbappe single-handedly tore the Argentinian defence apart in their last-16 victory on Saturday the young Paris Saint-Germain teenager has drawn the attention of the footballing world.

It's not just fans and critics that are enjoying Mbappe's ability, however. France and Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has been participating in a series of videos for Eurosport to do with all things World Cup.

Eric Cantona performs a tribute to Kylian Mbappe ahead of the quarter-final showdown

His latest installment included a tribute to the young Frenchman who is taking this tournament by the scruff of the neck, and it's certainly eye-catching.

Cantona sings Mbappe's praises — literally — in the video, in the style of a west end show as he says: 'Don't cry 4-3 Argentina. The truth is, he is faster than you. Running through the field, you could not catch him. You tried your hardest, he kept his distance.

'Kylian Mbappe is amazing,' he concludes.

It doesn't stop there, though, as he goes on to praise the youngster for his speed, saying: 'The last time I saw a guy outrun everyone all the way across the field like he died; it was in Captain Tsubasa (a Japanese comic series that depicts dynamic football skills) in episode 2567.' And if all that wasn't bizarre enough, his impression of Mbappe's pacey stride takes the biscuit.

The former France forward imitates Mbappe's blistering speed at the end of the video

Flying the flag for Mexico... even though they're out

After Mexico were eliminated from the tournament by Brazil in the last-16 on Monday, most fans would have begun their journey back to central America.

One supporter had other ideas though, as he maintained some Mexican presence in Russia by attending the first quarter-final between Uruguay and France.

The fan made himself known as he stood among the scattered French and Uruguayans in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium wearing a giant headpiece modelled on a peacock's tail.

A Mexico fan remains in Russia despite the last-16 defeat of his country by Brazil on Monday

Fellaini's absolute brute of a toe poke

Straight off the training ground: a Fellaini toe-poke deflected for a corner, then whip it in for the opener.

Perhaps it wasn't quite what the combative midfielder intended but Belgium broke the deadlock after Fellaini wound up for a massive punt from range.

He's often criticised for an ungainly technique and this only served as ammunition for his detractors but the Manchester United man's effort provoked plenty of reaction on Twitter.

Fellaini wound up for a massive toe poke but his effort was blocked by the defender

Fernandinho's own goal shame

Fernandinho and Marcelo are now the only Brazilian players to have scored an own goal in a World Cup match.

When the ball was diverted off the Manchester City midfielder past Allison he joined his team-mate in that exclusive club.

Marcelo turned one past his own keeper four years ago and Fernandinho's OG took the wind from Brazil's sails on Friday.

Fernandinho scored an own goal after a corner diverted off him into the net in the first half

Neymar's ridiculous dive

The play-acting, the histrionics, and the horrible theatrics. Neymar has made headlines for all the wrong reasons during this World Cup.

Flashes of brilliance and influential performances have been undermined by some blatant cheating and here was no different.

In the second half with Brazil in desperate need of a goal, Neymar burst into the box and went to ground. There was clearly no contact on him and the referee gave the striker a withering look and cursory wave of his hand telling him to get up.

Neymar once again showed the ugly side of his game as he dived in the Belgium box

Marouane Fellaini took issue with the striker after his blatant attempt to win a penalty

Jonathan Pearce's FA Cup gaffe

A World Cup quarter-final, two heavyweight sides, you'd think Jonathan Pearce would know where he was.

To be fair to the veteran commentator it was a simple slip of the tongue but in the pre-game pre-amble he said: 'We're about to hear the national anthems of Brazil and Belgium in this FA Cup quarter-final and it could be special.'

Big match nerves even get the better of the men behind the microphone sometimes.