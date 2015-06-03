Thierry Henry and Eden Hazard console emotional Neymar

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Football

Thierry Henry and Eden Hazard console emotional Neymar

07/07/2018 01:04:00

Thierry Henry and Eden Hazard console emotional Neymar following Belgium's victory over Brazil in World Cup quarter-finals

By Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline

Published: 18:51 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 01:04 EDT, 7 July 2018

They may have just booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals, but Thierry Henry and Eden Hazard were quickly on hand to comfort Neymar after Belgium beat Brazil.

The Red Devils overcame the tournament favourites 2-1 on Friday in Kazan, thanks to an own-goal from Fernandinho and a fierce strike from Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

And after another World Cup campaign ended in disappointment for Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain star was left inconsolable on the pitch at full-time.

Thierry Henry and Eden Hazard consoled Neymar after Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 on Friday
Henry was seen hugging an emotional Neymar before Hazard stepped in to replace him 
Chelsea winger Hazard impressed in the quarter-final clash against Neymar and Co
But Neymar wasn't alone as Henry and Hazard very kindly consoled the emotional Brazilian at the Kazan Arena following the entertaining quarter-final clash.

Former Arsenal striker Henry was initially filmed hugging Neymar before Chelsea winger Hazard stepped in and comforted him instead.

Brazil were dumped out of the World Cup following a very impressive first-half display by Roberto Martinez's side.

Kevin De Bruyne was on target for Brazil following an own goal from Fernandinho
Fernandinho put into his own net after just 13 minutes before De Bruyne struck home into the bottom corner from the edge of the box past Alisson on 31 minutes.

Brazil pulled one back with just 17 minutes remaining through Renato Augusto but Belgium held on.

Belgium will take on France in the semi-finals on Tuesday and Martinez's assistant, Henry, will come up against his country of birth with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

Brazil star Neymar endured a frustrating evening at the office against the Red Devils
