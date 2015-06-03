Rangers 6-0 Bury: Steven Gerrard gets rampant win in first game

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Football

Rangers 6-0 Bury: Steven Gerrard gets rampant win in first game

Rangers 6-0 Bury: Steven Gerrard gets rampant win in first game as new signing Scott Arfield nets brace

  • Steven Gerrard marked his first game as Rangers boss with a 6-0 win
  • New signing Scott Arfield netted twice as new-look Gers blew Bury away
  • A bumper crowd of more than 41,000 turned up to see Gerrard's debut
  • Rangers attention switches to Europe for Thursday's visit of FK Shkupi 

By Mark Wilson For The Scottish Daily Mail

Published: 17:33 EDT, 6 July 2018 | Updated: 20:57 EDT, 6 July 2018

A first chant of his name began to echo out in the 36th minute, just after the third goal was knocked in. It was the sound of the Steven Gerrard era getting underway at Ibrox.

This was only the preview night, of course. Gerrard's first competitive test - a Europa League meeting with FK Shkupi of Macedonia - is still five days away.

Rarely, though, can this storied stadium have felt quite so energised by a pre-season friendly. Especially one in which the opposition were drawn from glamour-free environs of England's League Two.

Rangers started life under Steven Gerrard in devastating fashion with a 6-0 friendly win
Summer signing Scott Arfield netted a brace as Gerrard's side looked energised in pre-season
The friendly against Bury marked Gerrard's first home match since taking charge at Ibrox
Despite the score proving it was a comfortable night, Gerrard remained animated throughout
The crackle of anticipation was audible. Sixty-three days had passed since Gerrard's unveiling as manager, allowing expectation among the Rangers support to build and build. Here was the first chance of a release.

Never mind Belgium v Brazil when Bury are in town. For more than 41,015 people, the eagerness to catch an initial glimpse of Gerrard's revamped team outstripped any desire to watch the planet's finest on television. The extraordinary numbers tell their own story about the depth of hope now invested in the former England captain.

How much of that is realised will only become clear in the months or years ahead. No-one will make bold predictions based on this first impression, as positive as it was.

MATCH FACTS 

Rangers:  McGregor (Robbie McCrorie 78), Tavernier (Hodson 72), Goldson (Bradley 78), Katic, Flanagan (John 46); Candeias (Halliday 63), Ross McCrorie (Jack 63), Arfield (Docherty 68); Windass (Atakayi 72), Morelos (Rudden 72), Murphy (Middleton 63). 

Sub not used: Kelly

Goals:  Murphy (7), Katic (31), Arfield (35, 65), Morelos (70), Rudden (75)

Six of Gerrard's seven new additions featured from the off. Only Liverpool loanee Ovie Ejaria - who began pre-season training a few days later than his colleagues - was absent. The starting line-up may well not differ much from that which faces Shkupi on Thursday evening.

First goals for Jamie Murphy - as a permanent signing following last season's loan from Brighton - Nikola Katic and Scott Arfield, who ended with a double, underscored the sense of a fresh start. Each was lapped up by a crowd bathed in evening sunshine.

As it was, Allan McGregor would have been as well working on his tan so little was he deployed. In front of the returning goalkeeper, his team-mates were set out in a 4-3-3 formation, showing signs of the high-pressing, high-energy style Gerrard is demanding.

'Aggressive,' has been a word used more than once.

There was plenty of excitement beforehand and Gerrard asked his side to lay down a marker
Rangers went ahead early through Jamie Murphy who has joined on a permanent deal
Connor Goldson and Katic should have enough of that quality as a centre-back pairing. The former - a £3million buy from Brighton - looked particularly dominating physically and displayed composure in possession.

James Tavernier retained both the right-back role and the captain's armband, suggesting he may well be Gerrard's choice of leader going forward. The left side of defence was occupied by newcomer Jon Flanagan, a former Liverpool team-mate of Gerrard. Solid in the challenge, he didn't take long to flatten an opponent with one all-encompassing slide.

Ross McCrorie anchored midfield behind Arfield and Daniel Candeias, shifted infield from his previous slot on the wing. Signed from Burnley after his contract expired, Arfield's goals added to the impression of an experienced player who should feel comfortable in this environment.

Gerrard brought Jon Flanagan, who he worked with at Liverpool, into the club this summer
Clad in black trainers and a black club tracksuit, he had a steely look of determination
Murphy and Josh Windass flanked Alfredo Morelos up front, shifting from narrow to wide starting positions as required.

Gerrard watched their efforts from the edge of his technical area. Clad in black trainers, tracksuit trousers and a hooded top, he offered little bursts of applause to the passages of play that pleased him. These are patterns he will seek to hone in the four weeks until the Premiership season begins.

Even so, this was very much his introductory bow. Preparations for it had been fruitful. And not just inside the newly rechristened Hummel Training Centre.

The merchandisers had also been at work. Stalls along Edmiston Drive were draped with scarves bearing Gerrard's name and flags carrying his image. Clearly, the financial benefits generated by the 38-year-old's presence will extend well beyond ticket sales.

Goals continued to tumble in Bury's net as it was 3-0 before the half-time interval
Top goalscorer last season Alfredo Morelos got in on the act with goal number five
The official match programme was similarly centred on the new manager. A cartoon image of a smiling Gerrard set in front of a Rangers badge and Union flag occupied a front cover which greeted 'The beginning of a new chapter..'

While that is undoubtedly the case, an interview inside also drew a comparison with the past. Walter Smith, that most iconic of Ibrox bosses, admitted the excitement generated by Gerrard's appointment reminded him of when Graeme Souness swept into town in 1986.

'Never mind the Liverpool connection, Steven has had a really high profile career, a winning career, and he is a player who has gained the admiration of everybody,' said Smith.

'He looks as though he can transfer that into his management and I certainly hope he will do that at Rangers, just as Graeme did 32 years ago.'

Certainly, Gerrard's charges were on the front foot as soon the first whistle of this new tenure was sounded.

Programmes for the evening were dominated with Gerrard as fans got a sense of the future
His first test comes in the Europa League first round qualifier against Macedonia's FK Shkupi
But on a night where Zak Rudden rounded off the evening with a goal, all the signs bode well
Murphy opened the scoring after seven minutes, sweeping home a loose ball after Morelos had been blocked following a lovely exchange with Tavernier.

Katic was then a beneficiary of a goalkeeper blunder. His low, angled drive from distance shouldn't really have troubled Bury's Matthew Hudson, but it squirmed into the net.

Hudson did save well from Murphy after 35 minutes, only to watch Arfield rattle home for a 3-0 half-time lead. The Scots-born Canadian international then struck again after the break, converting a cross from young substitute winger Glenn Middleton.

Morelos joined the scoring act by heading home from a Windass cross before Middleton set up another youngster, Zak Rudden, to strike the final blow on a beleaguered Bury defence. 

