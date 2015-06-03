Romelu Lukaku reveals advice he gave Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne in Belgium's win over Brazil

By Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline

Romelu Lukaku has taken some of the credit for Belgium's victory over Brazil after revealing how he helped out Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne during the match.

The Red Devils sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Brazil, thanks to an own-goal from Fernandinho and a fierce strike from De Bruyne in Kazan.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez opted to use Lukaku on the right side of attack against the pre-tournament favourites, with Hazard down the left and De Bruyne acting like a false nine through the middle.

Romelu Lukaku claimed he helped out Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne positionally vs Brazil





And Lukaku, who worked with Martinez during their time together at Everton, has admitted he helped the two Belgium maestro's to shine in the different system by giving them positional instructions.

'I have played in this system more often at Everton [under Martinez], and I knew exactly what to do,' Lukaku told Sporza.

'I helped Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne and explained to them how they should stand and what to do, explaining once was enough, we did the job perfectly, we won deservedly.

'My all-round game is always my strong point, I try to make other players better, I want to score as much as possible and also give as many assists as possible, and I am very busy with the team, so I can be important too.'

Belgium will come up against France in the World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday evening.

Hazard shone for Belgium in the quarter-final victory, leading by example for his country