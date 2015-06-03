Sweden vs England LIVE score updates – World Cup 2018 quarter-final

Sweden vs England LIVE score updates – World Cup 2018 quarter-finalby Rohan Toure 07/07/2018 08:16:00 0 comments 1 Views
Sweden vs England, LIVE score – World Cup 2018 quarter-final: Gareth Southgate's Three Lions ready to battle for semi-final spot in Samara
- England play Sweden in their first World Cup quarter-final in 12 years
- Gareth Southgate's side are aiming for a first semi-final appearance since 1990
- The winners will face either hosts Russia or Croatia in the last four in Moscow
By Luke Augustus and Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline
Published: 04:00 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 08:16 EDT, 7 July 2018
England stand on the brink of their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.
After dispelling their penalty hoodoo with a shootout victory over Colombia in the last-16, Gareth Southgate's side now face Sweden in the quarter-finals in Samara.
Jordan Pickford and Eric Dier were the heroes in Moscow on Tuesday night as the Three Lions won their first penalty shootout in 22 years.
In their way are the unfancied Swedes, who have already help send Germany home in the group stage and defeated Switzerland in the round-of-16.
The competition is hotting up as we approach the latter stages, with Belgium knocking Brazil out on Friday night after France's win over Uruguay.
A semi-final against hosts Russia or Croatia await the victors on Saturday.
Join Sportsmail's JONATHAN SPENCER and LUKE AUGUSTUS with all the live action from the 3pm (BST) kick-off, with our reporters providing all the updates from the Samara Arena.
