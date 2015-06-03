Chelsea stars return for first pre-season training session

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Drug addict is charged in the death of dog

0out of 5

Dr. Conrad Murray calls Joe Jackson 'one of the worst fathers to his children in history'

0out of 5

Teen assaulted by bartender in Texas burger joint for wearing a red MAGA hat 'made racist comments'

0out of 5

Ex-Playboy centerfold sues a top fundraiser for Trump

0out of 5

Southern California hit by record-breaking heat wave

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Football

Chelsea stars return for first pre-season training session

by 07/07/2018 08:06:00 0 comments 1 Views

Chelsea stars return for first pre-season training session and medical checks ahead of new campaign

  • Chelsea returned for their first pre-season training session on Saturday morning
  • Numbers were diminished due to several players' involvement in the World Cup
  • They only worked on their fitness in a light session before having medical tests
  • Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso, Alvaro Morata, Pedro and David Luiz all took part

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline

Published: 08:06 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 08:06 EDT, 7 July 2018

Chelsea's non-World Cup players returned to their Cobham facilities on Saturday morning for their first pre-season training session and standard procedure medical checks.  

Numbers were diminished due to several players' involvement in the World Cup, but those who didn't feature in Russia were put through their paces with fitness and stretching exercises.

Cesc Fabregas posted a picture of him with David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri and Davide Zappacosta in the physio room on his Instagram story as the players went through a number of medical tests after the session.

Chelsea's non-World Cup players returned for the first pre-season training session on Saturday
Chelsea's non-World Cup players returned for the first pre-season training session on Saturday

Chelsea's non-World Cup players returned for the first pre-season training session on Saturday

Pedro and Marcos Alonso both took part in the light session and were pictured stretching
Pedro and Marcos Alonso both took part in the light session and were pictured stretching

Pedro and Marcos Alonso both took part in the light session and were pictured stretching

Cesc Fabregas (R) posted a snap on Instagram of him with Davide Zappacosta (second right), David Luiz (M) and Emerson Palmieri (L) having their medical tests after the training session
Cesc Fabregas (R) posted a snap on Instagram of him with Davide Zappacosta (second right), David Luiz (M) and Emerson Palmieri (L) having their medical tests after the training session

Cesc Fabregas (R) posted a snap on Instagram of him with Davide Zappacosta (second right), David Luiz (M) and Emerson Palmieri (L) having their medical tests after the training session


The likes of Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Marcos Alonso and Danny Drinkwater were all present for the training session.

The Chelsea players had only received word from Antonio Conte's staff this week that they would be returning for a full pre-season training camp starting on Monday. 

Conte is still currently in charge, but Maurizio Sarri is expecting to be cleared to replace him as manager of Chelsea at the start of next week.

The Chelsea stars only worked on their fitness with light jogging and stretching exercises 
The Chelsea stars only worked on their fitness with light jogging and stretching exercises 

The Chelsea stars only worked on their fitness with light jogging and stretching exercises 

Fabregas and Alonso were pictured stretching during the session at their Cobham facilities
Fabregas and Alonso were pictured stretching during the session at their Cobham facilities

Fabregas and Alonso were pictured stretching during the session at their Cobham facilities

The Chelsea squad only received word this week that they would be returning for pre-season
The Chelsea squad only received word this week that they would be returning for pre-season

The Chelsea squad only received word this week that they would be returning for pre-season

The long-running saga surrounding Conte has rumbled into Chelsea's pre-season, causing new signings to be delayed as the coach and his staff push for their optimum compensation from owner Roman Abramovich, which is understood to be for a year's salary and an optional year.

The agreement with Conte is in place and Sarri now expects his appointment on a three-year contract worth around £5.6million a year after tax to be ratified on Monday.

Chelsea kick-start their pre-season with a friendly against Perth Glory on July 23 before entering the International Champions Cup at the end of the month.

Ethan Ampadu (left), Ross Barkley (middle) and Danny Drinkwater (right) pose for a picture
Ethan Ampadu (left), Ross Barkley (middle) and Danny Drinkwater (right) pose for a picture

Ethan Ampadu (left), Ross Barkley (middle) and Danny Drinkwater (right) pose for a picture

Chelsea are preparing for their first pre-season friendly against Perth Glory on July 23
Chelsea are preparing for their first pre-season friendly against Perth Glory on July 23

Chelsea are preparing for their first pre-season friendly against Perth Glory on July 23

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Rangers 6-0 Bury: Steven Gerrard gets rampant win in first game

Thierry Henry and Eden Hazard console emotional Neymar

THINGS YOU MISSED from France vs Uruguay and Brazil vs Belgium

Fernandinho Own Goal, De Bruyne Cracker Shoot Down Galant Brazil As Belgium Grab Berth To Face France In Semi-Finals

De Bruyne Bags MOTM Award In Belgium’s Win Vs Brazil

Brazil Coach,Tite: We Lost Great Match To More Effective Attacking Team

Martinez Hails Belgium Players For ‘Special Win’ Over Brazil

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More