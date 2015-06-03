England fans fly the flag in Samara ahead of World Cup quarter-final with Sweden

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Drug addict is charged in the death of dog

0out of 5

Dr. Conrad Murray calls Joe Jackson 'one of the worst fathers to his children in history'

0out of 5

Teen assaulted by bartender in Texas burger joint for wearing a red MAGA hat 'made racist comments'

0out of 5

Ex-Playboy centerfold sues a top fundraiser for Trump

0out of 5

Southern California hit by record-breaking heat wave

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Football

England fans fly the flag in Samara ahead of World Cup quarter-final with Sweden

by 07/07/2018 08:06:00 0 comments 1 Views

England fans fly the flag in Samara as they get ready for World Cup quarter-final against Sweden

By James Dutton For Mailonline

Published: 07:13 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 08:06 EDT, 7 July 2018

The hours are ticking down to England's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden and the fans are in Samara soaking up the atmosphere ahead of their biggest game in a generation.

Gareth Southgate's side are favourites for the last-eight clash with a semi-final meeting against either hosts Russia or Croatia in the offing.

And after ending their penalty hoodoo by defeating Colombia in a shootout on Tuesday night, confidence is high in the camp as they aim for a place in the last-four for the first time in 28 years.

Three England fans and a Mexico supporter sample the atmosphere in Samara ahead of Saturday's quarter-final match
Three England fans and a Mexico supporter sample the atmosphere in Samara ahead of Saturday's quarter-final match

Three England fans and a Mexico supporter sample the atmosphere in Samara ahead of Saturday's quarter-final match

England fans take a dip in the Volga river as they get ready for the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden
England fans take a dip in the Volga river as they get ready for the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden

England fans take a dip in the Volga river as they get ready for the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden

The England fans are in Samara ahead of England's first appearance in a World Cup quarter-final since 2006
The England fans are in Samara ahead of England's first appearance in a World Cup quarter-final since 2006

The England fans are in Samara ahead of England's first appearance in a World Cup quarter-final since 2006

England fans have been pictured dipping their toes in the Volga river and making themselves seen and heard around the city ahead of kick-off at 3pm (BST).

It's not just in Russia that Three Lions supporters are out en masse, with plenty of England shirts spotted at Wimbledon ahead of play on Middle Saturday.

But they won't be able to keep abreast of the action with no football to be shown on the big screens around the All England Club.

England are expected to be unchanged at the Samara Stadium, though there are question marks over Dele Alli's fitness.

The Tottenham midfielder suffered a thigh injury in the opening game against Tunisia, which forced him to miss the win over Panama and defeat by Belgium in the group stage.

Having been replaced by Eric Dier in the second-half against Colombia, Alli's place could be under threat as he still strives for full form and fitness. 


Fans gather outside the Samara Stadium in the hours leading up to kick-off in the World Cup quarter-final
Fans gather outside the Samara Stadium in the hours leading up to kick-off in the World Cup quarter-final

Fans gather outside the Samara Stadium in the hours leading up to kick-off in the World Cup quarter-final

A group of travelling West Bromwich Albion fans show their support outside the stadium early on Saturday
A group of travelling West Bromwich Albion fans show their support outside the stadium early on Saturday

A group of travelling West Bromwich Albion fans show their support outside the stadium early on Saturday

England fans show off their support and the flag of St George as they get ready for the big match against Sweden
England fans show off their support and the flag of St George as they get ready for the big match against Sweden

England fans show off their support and the flag of St George as they get ready for the big match against Sweden

A Swedish fan flies his scarf in earnest outside the Samara Stadium as he gets ready for the crunch match with England
A Swedish fan flies his scarf in earnest outside the Samara Stadium as he gets ready for the crunch match with England

A Swedish fan flies his scarf in earnest outside the Samara Stadium as he gets ready for the crunch match with England

An England fan joins in with the pre-match entertainment provided outside the stadium ahead of kick-off on Saturday
An England fan joins in with the pre-match entertainment provided outside the stadium ahead of kick-off on Saturday

An England fan joins in with the pre-match entertainment provided outside the stadium ahead of kick-off on Saturday

Captain Harry Kane, who leads the chase for the Golden Boot with six goals already in the tournament, has compared the togetherness in the squad to a family.

'We're just like family, really,' he said. 'I spoke about the togetherness and trust before the tournament, but we always want to prove it on the pitch. We have done that so far. It's made us even stronger.

'After that win against Colombia, the joy on everyone's faces — we've worked so hard to come through that, and it makes us even more proud of each other. I look at them as brothers, and I know they look at me the same. 

'We will do anything for each other and that is what we have to do for the rest of the tournament.'

An England fan holds a beer he shows his true colours ahead of watching the tennis on Middle Saturday at Wimbledon
An England fan holds a beer he shows his true colours ahead of watching the tennis on Middle Saturday at Wimbledon

An England fan holds a beer he shows his true colours ahead of watching the tennis on Middle Saturday at Wimbledon

Two England fans enjoy an early drink at Wimbledon but they won't be able to watch the game at the All England Club
Two England fans enjoy an early drink at Wimbledon but they won't be able to watch the game at the All England Club

Two England fans enjoy an early drink at Wimbledon but they won't be able to watch the game at the All England Club

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Rangers 6-0 Bury: Steven Gerrard gets rampant win in first game

Thierry Henry and Eden Hazard console emotional Neymar

THINGS YOU MISSED from France vs Uruguay and Brazil vs Belgium

Fernandinho Own Goal, De Bruyne Cracker Shoot Down Galant Brazil As Belgium Grab Berth To Face France In Semi-Finals

De Bruyne Bags MOTM Award In Belgium’s Win Vs Brazil

Brazil Coach,Tite: We Lost Great Match To More Effective Attacking Team

Martinez Hails Belgium Players For ‘Special Win’ Over Brazil

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More