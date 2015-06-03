England fans fly the flag in Samara ahead of World Cup quarter-final with Sweden

By James Dutton For Mailonline

Published: 07:13 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 08:06 EDT, 7 July 2018

The hours are ticking down to England's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden and the fans are in Samara soaking up the atmosphere ahead of their biggest game in a generation.

Gareth Southgate's side are favourites for the last-eight clash with a semi-final meeting against either hosts Russia or Croatia in the offing.

And after ending their penalty hoodoo by defeating Colombia in a shootout on Tuesday night, confidence is high in the camp as they aim for a place in the last-four for the first time in 28 years.

Three England fans and a Mexico supporter sample the atmosphere in Samara ahead of Saturday's quarter-final match

England fans take a dip in the Volga river as they get ready for the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden

The England fans are in Samara ahead of England's first appearance in a World Cup quarter-final since 2006

England fans have been pictured dipping their toes in the Volga river and making themselves seen and heard around the city ahead of kick-off at 3pm (BST).

It's not just in Russia that Three Lions supporters are out en masse, with plenty of England shirts spotted at Wimbledon ahead of play on Middle Saturday.

But they won't be able to keep abreast of the action with no football to be shown on the big screens around the All England Club.

England are expected to be unchanged at the Samara Stadium, though there are question marks over Dele Alli's fitness.

The Tottenham midfielder suffered a thigh injury in the opening game against Tunisia, which forced him to miss the win over Panama and defeat by Belgium in the group stage.

Having been replaced by Eric Dier in the second-half against Colombia, Alli's place could be under threat as he still strives for full form and fitness.





Fans gather outside the Samara Stadium in the hours leading up to kick-off in the World Cup quarter-final

A group of travelling West Bromwich Albion fans show their support outside the stadium early on Saturday

England fans show off their support and the flag of St George as they get ready for the big match against Sweden

A Swedish fan flies his scarf in earnest outside the Samara Stadium as he gets ready for the crunch match with England

An England fan joins in with the pre-match entertainment provided outside the stadium ahead of kick-off on Saturday

Captain Harry Kane, who leads the chase for the Golden Boot with six goals already in the tournament, has compared the togetherness in the squad to a family.

'We're just like family, really,' he said. 'I spoke about the togetherness and trust before the tournament, but we always want to prove it on the pitch. We have done that so far. It's made us even stronger.

'After that win against Colombia, the joy on everyone's faces — we've worked so hard to come through that, and it makes us even more proud of each other. I look at them as brothers, and I know they look at me the same.

'We will do anything for each other and that is what we have to do for the rest of the tournament.'

An England fan holds a beer he shows his true colours ahead of watching the tennis on Middle Saturday at Wimbledon