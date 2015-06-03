Russia 2018: False Hotel Alarm Unsettles Sweden Players Ahead Q-Finals Clash Vs England

Sweden players and officials had their concentration disrupted earlier today (Saturday morning) ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against the Three Lions of England in Samara.

The players and staff were told to leave their hotel rooms due to a danger alarm, with

talkSPORT saying that hotel management had claimed that another hotel guest had been smoking or the alarm had accidentally been set off.

The alarm also led to surrounding buildings being evacuated, but it quickly emerged that it was a false alarm, which allowed everyone to return to their previous areas

Sweden and England clash in Samara today (Saturday) with a spot in the last four at stake, but former’s concentration ahead of the game has been temporarily disrupted.

Both teams will be fighting for a slot to join France and Belgium who have already qualified for the semi-finals.

The match between Russia and Croatia which holds in Fisht Stadium Sochi on Sunday will produce the fourth semi-finalist.

