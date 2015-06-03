Jesus: Brazil Should Be Congratulated For Showing We’re Very Mature

Brazil and Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus has regreted the Selecao’s painful exit from the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after losing 2-1 to Belgium in an explosive quarter-final match in Kazan on Friday, but he l insists that the team deserves a pat on the back for the maturity they displayed in the tournament.

The Manchester City forward who was subbed off in the 58th minute of the match against Belgium for DouglasCosta, says it was a tough game in which the Selecao’s best wasn’t enough to win and qualify for the semi-finals.

“It’s the game, it’s football. Congratulations to the Belgian team,” Jesus who has been vilified for failing to score in the tournament told Sambafoot.com in the mixed zone area after the match.

“We knew that on the other side there were players who only play in big clubs, who play big tournaments. It’s a cup, it’s difficult, nothing is easy, difficult for the expectation, even for ourselves, now it’s a moment of reflection and of trying to get over it.”

Jesus however, insists that the Selecao deserve commendation for the positives recorded in the tournament despite their semi-final exit.

“As a team, we are to be congratulated, for the games we played, we showed we are very mature. It is not easy to go 2-0 behind and then to balance the game,” he reiterated.

“We got a goal and hammered at them, we hammered a lot, but today we could not do it. It’s hard to leave happy for a tournament that you had the confidence that you would win, that you wanted to win though.”

Unblock the FIFA World Cup with ExpressVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN