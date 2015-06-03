Sammy Ameobi, Bolton Wanderers Teammates On Strike Over Unpaid Wages

Nigeria forward Sammy Ameobi and his Bolton Wanderers’ teammates have gone on strike, claiming that they are being owed wages and bonuses.

The Trotters’ friendly match at St Mirren today ( Saturday) has been called off amid the unrest.

Ameobi, 26, recently signed a new two-year deal with the SkyBet Championship club.

He initially joined the Trotters on loan from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day in August 2016

In a statement issued to the Bolton News , the striking players said that they have been left in an “impossible situation” and dubbed their treatment by the club as “totally unacceptable”.

“Over the past two seasons we as a club have experienced unprecedented success in first achieving promotion to the Championship, then staying in the league last season,” the statement read.

“This was achieved despite extremely difficult circumstances. All players, current and past, who were contracted to the club have contributed to this success.

“Over the course of the two years, on numerous occasions contracted players have not been paid on time. This has culminated in certain players not receiving their June wage.

“On each occasion this has happened we have received no notification or an explanation as to why. We feel this is totally unacceptable after a huge effort from everybody over the last two seasons.

“Regrettably, as a group, this has led to the decision. We unreservedly apologise to any supporters that have made plans to come and watch the game.”

Bolton have been hit by financial problems of late and were forced to fend off a winding-up petition in February by settling their debts with the HM Revenue & Customs.

