Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Leading Putin critic was found strangled to death the day he was due in court

Mexico's president-elect will propose amnesty law

The woman behind Mamma Mia!, shares her memories from the set of the sequel

Black man Tasered by police while sitting on a curb says incompetence, not racism is to blame

Guy Pearce regrets claims his former co-star Kevin Spacey was 'handsy' with him

Mohamed Al Fayed

Jannie Mouton

Nassef Sawiris

Anas Sefrioui

Paul Harris

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ramson Mumba

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Football

Gareth Southgate conducts England fans after Sweden win as he reveals how he motivated players

by 07/07/2018 14:33:00 0 comments 1 Views

Gareth Southgate conducts England fans in Samara as he reveals he told his players 'international success will be better than anything with clubs' after booking World Cup semi-final spot

  • Gareth Southgate said he told players success with England will be the pinnacle
  • Southgate also conducted the England supporters after the victory over Sweden
  • He revealed he told his players international success is better than with clubs 
  • The England boss believes it is now starting to register with the whole squad 

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline

Published: 14:05 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 14:24 EDT, 7 July 2018

England in a World Cup semi-final, who would have thought it some will say? But this has not happened by accident.

Gareth Southgate has been meticulously preparing his players for such an occasion ever since he was first anointed as the chosen one to carry England forward on a permanent basis almost two years ago.

And after England had just broke through and dismantled - with assurance - what was supposed to be an impregnable Swedish wall, the likeable Southgate blossomed like a flower to give a glimpse of how he first re-drilled into his players what playing for your country represents.

Gareth Southgate revealed he told players success with England will be better than with clubs
Southgate also went over to conduct the England fans after they beat Sweden 2-0 on Saturday
The England manager joined in the euphoric scenes as the fans sang on his name in Samara
'I told the players 18 months ago, if you have success with England it will be better than anything you have with clubs,' Southgate said. 'I think that is starting to register.'

He's right. You can see it in the performances, on the faces of every one of the English players at the final whistle against Sweden, it was there at the end against Colombia, too. The relief, the desire to pull in the same direction, the happiness - it is never about personal achievement but about the collective triumph.

It was written all over Harry Kane's display on Saturday, the way he dropped deep to help out in midfield and sacrificed his striker instincts for the good of the team.

Southgate believes it it is registering with his players how good success with England could be
Jesse Lingard also it should be said, never stopped running. He was good for Manchester United last season, but it's hard to pinpoint a match where he covered as much distance as he did for England in Samara. So, yes it does look like it is registering. 

Southgate also rightly pointed out that all his players are England fans and are enjoying seeing the euphoric scenes they are creating back home. 

He, like the preacher to the choir, couldn't help but indulge in those scenes in Samara and went over to conduct his own song of praise as the England fans celebrated booking a semi-final place in the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Prior to the match, Sweden had led us to believe it was going to be a question of drive. They had tried to intimidate England by insisting their mentality and togetherness was stronger and would carry them through, but unfortunately for them, when that's equalled only quality can sunder two sides.

One would assume he's right given Harry Kane's selfless performance up front on Saturday
Jesse Lingard also it has to be said never stopped running all afternoon to help his team win
Although that was the case on Saturday, Southgate has largely pinned England's success to the unity and team bond - something that perhaps was missing from previous sides - but also believes the experience from the Euro's in France two years ago has acted as a blessing in disguise.

He added: 'I also think as a group they are tighter. A lot came through the junior teams together and have parked club rivalries at the door. 

'They already had a feeling of our spirit two years ago but didn't have big match experience and under pressure they suffered. 

'Roy [Hodgson] took the brunt of that but he brought them through and they have learned and benefited from that experience from two years ago.' 

 Southgate believes his players have benefited from the experience in the Euro's two years ago
