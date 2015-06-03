World Cup 2018 quarter-final – Russia vs Croatia LIVE score updates

By Luke Augustus for MailOnline

Published: 12:00 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 14:23 EDT, 7 July 2018

World Cup hosts Russia are just one game away from a sensational run to the semi-finals.

Only Croatia stand in their way in Sochi on Saturday night as they fight for the right to play either England or Sweden, who play in the early kick-off.

After knocking out one of the tournament favourites Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout last weekend, Russia will fancy their chances of going even further.

But they will be the underdogs once again as they come up against Luka Modric and Co.

Join Sportsmail's LUKE AUGUSTUS with all the live action from the 7pm (BST) kick-off, with our reporters providing all the updates from the Fisht Stadium.

