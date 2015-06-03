World Cup 2018 quarter-final – Russia vs Croatia LIVE score updates

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Leading Putin critic was found strangled to death the day he was due in court

Mexico's president-elect will propose amnesty law

The woman behind Mamma Mia!, shares her memories from the set of the sequel

Black man Tasered by police while sitting on a curb says incompetence, not racism is to blame

Guy Pearce regrets claims his former co-star Kevin Spacey was 'handsy' with him

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Football

World Cup 2018 quarter-final – Russia vs Croatia LIVE score updates

by 07/07/2018 14:33:00 0 comments 1 Views

World Cup 2018 quarter-final – Russia 0-0 Croatia, LIVE score: Tournament hosts bid to reach semi-finals at Fisht Stadium as England await in last four

  • Russia are one game away from reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup
  • Russia or Croatia will face the winner of Sweden vs England in Moscow 
  • The hosts will be the underdogs again after shootout win over Spain in last-16 

By Luke Augustus for MailOnline

Published: 12:00 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 14:23 EDT, 7 July 2018

World Cup hosts Russia are just one game away from a sensational run to the semi-finals.

Only Croatia stand in their way in Sochi on Saturday night as they fight for the right to play either England or Sweden, who play in the early kick-off.

After knocking out one of the tournament favourites Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout last weekend, Russia will fancy their chances of going even further.

But they will be the underdogs once again as they come up against Luka Modric and Co. 

Join Sportsmail's LUKE AUGUSTUS with all the live action from the 7pm (BST) kick-off, with our reporters providing all the updates from the Fisht Stadium.

For those viewing this on the mobile app, please click here to gain full access. 

 


 

