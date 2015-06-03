France begin preparations for World Cup semi-final clash against Belgium

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Leading Putin critic was found strangled to death the day he was due in court

0out of 5

Mexico's president-elect will propose amnesty law

0out of 5

The woman behind Mamma Mia!, shares her memories from the set of the sequel

0out of 5

Black man Tasered by police while sitting on a curb says incompetence, not racism is to blame

0out of 5

Guy Pearce regrets claims his former co-star Kevin Spacey was 'handsy' with him

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Football

France begin preparations for World Cup semi-final clash against Belgium

by 07/07/2018 14:31:00 0 comments 1 Views

France begin preparations for World Cup semi-final clash against Belgium as Ousmane Dembele, Nabil Fekir and Thomas Lemar star in training session

  • Didier Deschamps takes his players through a light training session on Saturday
  • Player who starred in their quarter-final win over Uruguay were given the day off
  • Ousmane Dembele and Nabil Fekir were among those given a chance to impress
  • France take on Belgium in a heavy-weight semi-final clash on Tuesday evening 

By Alex Martin For Mailonline

Published: 14:02 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 14:02 EDT, 7 July 2018

Barely 24 hours after France fought hard to make it past Uruguay and into the World Cup semi-finals, head coach Didier Deschamps had his players back out on the training pitch preparing for their next game.

Les Bleus fought their way into the last four for a second successive major tournament with a 2-0 win in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday afternoon, setting up a tantilising clash with fellow Europeans Belgium.

While Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani were busy packing for their holidays, France were beginning their preparations for Tuesday's tie at their World Cup base in Istra, located 70 kilometres west of Moscow.

France stars Thomas Lemar, Presnel Kimpembe, Ousmane Dembele and Djibril Sidibe (L-R)
France stars Thomas Lemar, Presnel Kimpembe, Ousmane Dembele and Djibril Sidibe (L-R)

France stars Thomas Lemar, Presnel Kimpembe, Ousmane Dembele and Djibril Sidibe (L-R)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Lemar completes routine stretches as France training continues
Atletico Madrid midfielder Lemar completes routine stretches as France training continues

Atletico Madrid midfielder Lemar completes routine stretches as France training continues

Kimpembe blocks an attempted pass from Florian Thauvin during a routine passing exercise
Kimpembe blocks an attempted pass from Florian Thauvin during a routine passing exercise

Kimpembe blocks an attempted pass from Florian Thauvin during a routine passing exercise

France head coach Didier Deschamps shares a joke with goalkeeper Steve Mandanda
France head coach Didier Deschamps shares a joke with goalkeeper Steve Mandanda

France head coach Didier Deschamps shares a joke with goalkeeper Steve Mandanda


The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba were given the day off following their excursions, which gave the squad players a chance to stake their claim for a place in the team.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele appeared to play a prominent role in proceedings while Nabil Fekir and Thomas Lemar were also heavily involved in their latest training session. 

Doing enough to dislodge one of the starting XI is certainly a tough task for any of them, but Deschamps was watching closely as his reserves were put through their paces.

Deschamps looks deep in thought as he watches his France players prepare for their semi-final
Deschamps looks deep in thought as he watches his France players prepare for their semi-final

Deschamps looks deep in thought as he watches his France players prepare for their semi-final

France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola jumps to catch a training ball as part of Saturday's session
France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola jumps to catch a training ball as part of Saturday's session

France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola jumps to catch a training ball as part of Saturday's session

Nabil Fekir plays a pass as Dembele (left) runs to catch up with him during a training drill
Nabil Fekir plays a pass as Dembele (left) runs to catch up with him during a training drill

Nabil Fekir plays a pass as Dembele (left) runs to catch up with him during a training drill

France were impressive as they fought hard against a physical Uruguay side with Raphael Varane opening the scoring before Antoine Griezmann doubled their lead with a shot that was spilled by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

It was a poignant moment for Varane, who took the blame for France's World Cup exit in Brazil four years ago. The centre-back, only 21 at the time, failed to stop Mats Hummels from scoring the decisive goal in a quarter-final against Germany. 

On Friday, Varane was the dominant force in the box and rose above the Uruguay defenders to head home. The fact that Griezmann's cross found him was no coincidence, as he revealed.

'I told Antoine to give me a chance to try with my head and he delivered perfectly,' Varane told French television after scoring in Friday's game. 

Barcelona forward Dembele attempts a shot on goal as Djibril Sidibe (left) attempts a tackle
Barcelona forward Dembele attempts a shot on goal as Djibril Sidibe (left) attempts a tackle

Barcelona forward Dembele attempts a shot on goal as Djibril Sidibe (left) attempts a tackle

Dark clouds drift over France's training base in Istra, 70km west of Moscow, on Saturday
Dark clouds drift over France's training base in Istra, 70km west of Moscow, on Saturday

Dark clouds drift over France's training base in Istra, 70km west of Moscow, on Saturday

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Sammy Ameobi, Bolton Wanderers Teammates On Strike Over Unpaid Wages

Coutinho Ready For Backlash After Brazil World Cup Exit

Jesus: Brazil Should Be Congratulated For Showing We’re Very Mature

Russia 2018: False Hotel Alarm Unsettles Sweden Players Ahead Q-Finals Clash Vs England

England fans fly the flag in Samara ahead of World Cup quarter-final with Sweden

Chelsea stars return for first pre-season training session

Sweden vs England LIVE score updates – World Cup 2018 quarter-final

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More