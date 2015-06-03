France begin preparations for World Cup semi-final clash against Belgium

By Alex Martin For Mailonline

Published: 14:02 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 14:02 EDT, 7 July 2018

Barely 24 hours after France fought hard to make it past Uruguay and into the World Cup semi-finals, head coach Didier Deschamps had his players back out on the training pitch preparing for their next game.

Les Bleus fought their way into the last four for a second successive major tournament with a 2-0 win in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday afternoon, setting up a tantilising clash with fellow Europeans Belgium.

While Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani were busy packing for their holidays, France were beginning their preparations for Tuesday's tie at their World Cup base in Istra, located 70 kilometres west of Moscow.

France stars Thomas Lemar, Presnel Kimpembe, Ousmane Dembele and Djibril Sidibe (L-R)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Lemar completes routine stretches as France training continues

Kimpembe blocks an attempted pass from Florian Thauvin during a routine passing exercise

France head coach Didier Deschamps shares a joke with goalkeeper Steve Mandanda





The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba were given the day off following their excursions, which gave the squad players a chance to stake their claim for a place in the team.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele appeared to play a prominent role in proceedings while Nabil Fekir and Thomas Lemar were also heavily involved in their latest training session.

Doing enough to dislodge one of the starting XI is certainly a tough task for any of them, but Deschamps was watching closely as his reserves were put through their paces.

Deschamps looks deep in thought as he watches his France players prepare for their semi-final

France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola jumps to catch a training ball as part of Saturday's session

Nabil Fekir plays a pass as Dembele (left) runs to catch up with him during a training drill

France were impressive as they fought hard against a physical Uruguay side with Raphael Varane opening the scoring before Antoine Griezmann doubled their lead with a shot that was spilled by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

It was a poignant moment for Varane, who took the blame for France's World Cup exit in Brazil four years ago. The centre-back, only 21 at the time, failed to stop Mats Hummels from scoring the decisive goal in a quarter-final against Germany.

On Friday, Varane was the dominant force in the box and rose above the Uruguay defenders to head home. The fact that Griezmann's cross found him was no coincidence, as he revealed.

'I told Antoine to give me a chance to try with my head and he delivered perfectly,' Varane told French television after scoring in Friday's game.

Barcelona forward Dembele attempts a shot on goal as Djibril Sidibe (left) attempts a tackle